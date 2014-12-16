(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that Irish banks
are on the path to recovery despite their Negative Rating
Outlooks, which are
driven solely by the weakening of assumptions around sovereign
support.
The report outlines the upward trajectory of Bank of Ireland
(BOI
BBB/Negative/bb-) and Allied Irish Banks, plc's (AIB
BBB/Negative/b+) Viability
Ratings (VR), which are driven by their improving but still weak
capital
positions and enhanced capital flexibility now that both banks
have become
profitable. However, given the large legacy risks, currently low
Fitch core
capital ratios and concentrated exposure to the potentially
volatile Irish
property sector in their large impaired loan portfolios, they
are unlikely to
see the full extent of potential upgrades during 2015.
Similarly, Ulster Bank Ireland Limited (UBIL BBB+/Negative/ccc)
showed some
signs of improvement during 9M14, mainly due to a large
proportion of its bad
loan book being administered by ultimate parent, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group
Plc's (RBSG A/Negative/bbb) Capital Resolution Group (RCR). The
RCR is focused
on the accelerated disposal of non-core assets and should
translate into a rapid
reduction in UBIL's tail risk. If this trend can be established
in a capital
accretive way, reduce impairment charges and tail risk, Fitch
expects that it
would likely create upward rating pressure on UBIL's VR.
The Negative Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the
propensity for the
Irish (and, indirectly for UBIL, the UK) authorities to support
banks is set to
weaken as progress is made in implementing the legislative and
practical aspects
of an effective bank resolution framework. We expect to take
rating action on
banks due to weakening support during 1H15. At this point BOI
and AIB will be
downgraded to the level of their respective VRs at the time
(they are currently
bb- and b+, respectively). UBIL's rating will be notched from
RBSG's rating
according to Fitch's view of its strategic importance to its
parent. RBSG's
rating is itself currently driven by support from the UK
authorities.
Contact:
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
