Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Irish Banks here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Irish banks are on the path to recovery despite their Negative Rating Outlooks, which are driven solely by the weakening of assumptions around sovereign support. The report outlines the upward trajectory of Bank of Ireland (BOI BBB/Negative/bb-) and Allied Irish Banks, plc's (AIB BBB/Negative/b+) Viability Ratings (VR), which are driven by their improving but still weak capital positions and enhanced capital flexibility now that both banks have become profitable. However, given the large legacy risks, currently low Fitch core capital ratios and concentrated exposure to the potentially volatile Irish property sector in their large impaired loan portfolios, they are unlikely to see the full extent of potential upgrades during 2015. Similarly, Ulster Bank Ireland Limited (UBIL BBB+/Negative/ccc) showed some signs of improvement during 9M14, mainly due to a large proportion of its bad loan book being administered by ultimate parent, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's (RBSG A/Negative/bbb) Capital Resolution Group (RCR). The RCR is focused on the accelerated disposal of non-core assets and should translate into a rapid reduction in UBIL's tail risk. If this trend can be established in a capital accretive way, reduce impairment charges and tail risk, Fitch expects that it would likely create upward rating pressure on UBIL's VR. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the propensity for the Irish (and, indirectly for UBIL, the UK) authorities to support banks is set to weaken as progress is made in implementing the legislative and practical aspects of an effective bank resolution framework. We expect to take rating action on banks due to weakening support during 1H15. At this point BOI and AIB will be downgraded to the level of their respective VRs at the time (they are currently bb- and b+, respectively). UBIL's rating will be notched from RBSG's rating according to Fitch's view of its strategic importance to its parent. RBSG's rating is itself currently driven by support from the UK authorities. Contact: Alan Milne Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191