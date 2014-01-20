Jan 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects
Irish mortgage arrears to peak in 2014, after having reached a new high in 4Q13.
In its 4Q13 'Mortgage Market Index - Ireland', the agency says that loans in
arrears by more than three months continue to increase, reaching a new high of
18% of the current balance, up from 16.2% a year earlier. However the volume of
loans in early stage arrears has fallen to 2.2% from its peak of almost 3% in
2011. Meanwhile, various schemes have been introduced to tackle cases of long
term arrears, including reinstating foreclosure as a viable option for lenders.
As a result, Fitch expects the level of three months plus arrears to peak in
2014.
"There has been a slowdown in the number of new borrowers getting into mortgage
distress," says Andrew Currie, Managing Director at Fitch's Structured Finance
team. "Recent legislative changes provide lenders with more certainty that they
have effective tools to handle the most uncooperative borrowers. The combination
of fewer new arrears cases and our expectation of a slow pick-up in loan
workouts means the peak in late-stage arrears is now close."
Home prices have declined over 45% in Ireland since their peak in 3Q07, while
mortgage approvals have fallen 92% from pre-crisis levels. However, Fitch
expects single-digit house price growth nationally and lending to increase from
the current lows. The urban areas are expected to benefit most as the economy
improves and confidence increases that the bottom of the market has already
passed. Meanwhile, the rural areas of the country continue to tackle the
overhang of supply from the construction boom in 2005-06.
"The Irish housing market has a split personality between the major urban
centres where demand now outstrips supply and some rural areas where the reverse
remains the case," says Mr Currie. "An increase in headline house prices may not
fully translate into higher recoveries from distressed borrowers, because steep
discounts will still be required to achieve sales on less attractive
properties."
Fitch's 'Mortgage Market Index - Ireland' is part of the agency's quarterly
series of index reports. It includes information on the performance of
residential mortgages, predominantly from RMBS transactions, but also those held
on bank balance sheets. The report sets the housing market against the
macroeconomic background and provides commentary on the emerging trends. The
report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - Ireland - 4Q13