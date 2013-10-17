(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 17 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings
evaluates absolute
and relative underwriting performance for the largest U.S.
property/casualty
insurers. Underwriting performance is a key driver of
profitability for
property/casualty insurers, and assessing underwriting success
is a primary
element in the financial review of insurers in the rating
process.
An insurer's business mix has a significant influence on
underwriting
performance, and this report discusses ways to compare
underwriting results
versus the industry or peers adjusting for business mix.
Mix-adjusted
underwriting analysis compares a company's actual underwriting
ratios with a
hypothetical ratio calculated from the industry's underwriting
ratio by segment
and the company's premium mix. Included in the report is a
comparison of
absolute and business-mix adjusted calendar-year underwriting
margins and
accident-year loss ratios for the top 25 U.S. property/casualty
insurance groups
based on premium volume.
The analysis shows that, with few exceptions, companies with
better underwriting
experience relative to peers also tend to have favorable
mix-adjusted
performance. Weaker performing companies tend to generate
negative mix-adjusted
results in this analysis, suggesting that these results are tied
more to core
underwriting and pricing activity, than a less favorable product
mix. Companies
with higher Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings are more
likely to exhibit
favorable underwriting performance on a mix-adjusted basis.
To access this Special report, 'P/C Underwriting Performance
Adjusted for
Business Mix,' please visit 'www.fitchratings.com' under
Insurance > Special
Reports.
