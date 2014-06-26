(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italy Bank Asset Quality Clean-Up Slow Without NPL Sales here LONDON/MILAN, June 26 (Fitch) The clean-up of Italian banks' asset-quality problems will remain gradual unless there are more substantial disposals of problem loans. Fitch Ratings today published a report detailing the impact of recent tax changes, NPL portfolio sales and capital raising on loan provisions. The Italian Revenue Agency's revised tax guidelines published this month allow larger amounts of loan-loss charges and write-offs to be deducted for tax purposes. The changes give banks greater flexibility to address the underlying asset quality of portfolios, and will encourage lenders to clean up balance sheets, lower impaired loan ratios and improve coverage over time. However, we do not think the recent tax changes on loan provisions will be sufficient to materially lower banks' impaired loan burden. The report goes on to evaluate the actions many Italian lenders are taking to strengthen capital; and the risk that some Italian banks may fail the European Central Bank's stress test. In most instances failures are likely to be technical because ongoing capital-strengthening actions are due to have been largely completed to fill capital gaps by the time the exercise is completed in 4Q14. But there is a risk that a few medium-sized banks, particularly ones with large unreserved NPLs, may need to take further actions to meet capital shortfalls. The full report 'Italian Bank Asset Quality Clean-Up Will Be Slow Without Larger NPL Sales' is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1172 Fitch Ratings Via Morigi, 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan, 20123 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.