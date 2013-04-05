(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Increases in Italian banks' loan
impairment
charges are likely to continue through 2013 because of the weak
economy, Fitch
Ratings says. Our outlook for the sector remains negative as the
banks face
another challenging year dominated by economic uncertainty.
We believe the stronger banks should be able to manage the
increase in
provisioning through earnings generation despite the weakened
outlook for
profits. Banks with weaker pre-impairment operating income could
find covering
bad debt charges with earnings more challenging. Lower
valuations for collateral
and longer recovery times have increased expected losses for new
impaired loans,
which we think will lead to higher loan impairment charges.
The Bank of Italy's review of loan portfolios led to significant
increases in
impaired loans coverage at some banks. The strengthening of loan
impairment
allowances is positive. The average coverage of impaired loans
("sofferenze" and
"incagli") with specific allowances remained broadly stable at
about 40% for the
five biggest banks but increased to 42% from 35% for the
medium-sized regional
banks we rate where detailed results have been published.
Higher impairment allowances should provide better safeguards
against further
deterioration in the operating environment. But coverage is
still moderate by
international standards. A high proportion of lending in Italy,
including loans
to SMEs, is secured on property or benefits from personal
guarantees. However,
longer recovery times expose banks to drops in collateral value.
For example,
commercial property prices are more vulnerable in a deep
recession as
transaction volumes are low, despite there being no property
bubble.
Gross doubtful loans reached EUR125bn at end-2012, increasing by
almost 17%
during the year, according to the Bank of Italy data. We believe
the inflow of
new impaired loans is unlikely to slow until the domestic
economy recovers.
Italian GDP contracted by 2.2% in 2012 and we expect it to
decline by 1.8% in
2013.
We expect the Italian economy to start recovering in H213, which
should
gradually reduce the inflow of new impaired loans. But any delay
to Italy's
economic recovery will weaken prospects for the banks' asset
quality and
profitability, and be negative for their credit profiles.
The capitalisation of many Italian banks we rate has improved
despite weak
earnings, as they continue to delever and reduce risk-weighted
assets. We
believe that it will be important for the Italian banks to
maintain sound
capital buffers to boost their resilience to the difficult
operating
environment. Failure to do so would put the ratings under
pressure.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
2013 Outlook: Large Italian Banks - Amended
here
