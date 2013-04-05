(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Increases in Italian banks' loan impairment charges are likely to continue through 2013 because of the weak economy, Fitch Ratings says. Our outlook for the sector remains negative as the banks face another challenging year dominated by economic uncertainty. We believe the stronger banks should be able to manage the increase in provisioning through earnings generation despite the weakened outlook for profits. Banks with weaker pre-impairment operating income could find covering bad debt charges with earnings more challenging. Lower valuations for collateral and longer recovery times have increased expected losses for new impaired loans, which we think will lead to higher loan impairment charges. The Bank of Italy's review of loan portfolios led to significant increases in impaired loans coverage at some banks. The strengthening of loan impairment allowances is positive. The average coverage of impaired loans ("sofferenze" and "incagli") with specific allowances remained broadly stable at about 40% for the five biggest banks but increased to 42% from 35% for the medium-sized regional banks we rate where detailed results have been published. Higher impairment allowances should provide better safeguards against further deterioration in the operating environment. But coverage is still moderate by international standards. A high proportion of lending in Italy, including loans to SMEs, is secured on property or benefits from personal guarantees. However, longer recovery times expose banks to drops in collateral value. For example, commercial property prices are more vulnerable in a deep recession as transaction volumes are low, despite there being no property bubble. Gross doubtful loans reached EUR125bn at end-2012, increasing by almost 17% during the year, according to the Bank of Italy data. We believe the inflow of new impaired loans is unlikely to slow until the domestic economy recovers. Italian GDP contracted by 2.2% in 2012 and we expect it to decline by 1.8% in 2013. We expect the Italian economy to start recovering in H213, which should gradually reduce the inflow of new impaired loans. But any delay to Italy's economic recovery will weaken prospects for the banks' asset quality and profitability, and be negative for their credit profiles. The capitalisation of many Italian banks we rate has improved despite weak earnings, as they continue to delever and reduce risk-weighted assets. We believe that it will be important for the Italian banks to maintain sound capital buffers to boost their resilience to the difficult operating environment. Failure to do so would put the ratings under pressure. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Erwin van Lumich Managing Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8403 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research 2013 Outlook: Large Italian Banks - Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.