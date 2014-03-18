(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Large Italian banks' 2013 results highlight variations in clean-up efforts ahead of economic
recovery and the ECB's asset quality review this year, Fitch Ratings says. These efforts have
improved the banking system's health as the operating environment stabilises, although it
remains to be seen whether more is needed.
Italian banks have so far reported over EUR20bn of loan impairment charges for
2013. The vast majority of these were booked in the fourth quarter. Doubtful
loans, the riskiest class of problematic exposures, reached EUR156bn - their
highest level since the late 1990s. The high bad debt costs also reflect banks'
efforts (and those of the Bank of Italy) to reduce the impact of the ECB's
exercise. This was particularly the case at UniCredit.
Although impairment costs were higher, the slowdown in new impaired loans in
4Q13 supports our view that asset quality will stabilise and that aggregate
non-performing loans will peak for Italian banks in 2014. But any reversal in
asset-quality trends is likely to take time to materialise, particularly as
credit growth is subdued. Italian banks that have not cleaned up their
portfolios as much as UniCredit are likely still to experience high loan
impairment charges this year, although below 2013 levels.
Nearly 70% of the loan impairment charges reported to date were at UniCredit,
mostly in its Italian operations. We believe the bank will be able to report
significantly lower loan impairment charges in 2014 as impaired loans stabilise.
Underlying credit quality risks for UniCredit have been significantly reduced as
it was more rigorous than many peers in increasing provisions for its problem
exposures. This should help the group as it tries to turn around its
consistently loss-making Italian franchise.
Banco Popolare and UBI Banca have lower impaired loan coverage ratios than
peers, at 30%-40% at end-2013, even after taking higher losses. Banco Popolare
raised loan impairment charges by 32% yoy to EUR1.7bn, while UBI Banca increased
bad debt costs by 11% to EUR0.9bn. However, both banks estimate their fully
loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratios at above 10%, which compensates for
the less conservative reserve coverage. Banco Popolare's ratio includes a fully
underwritten EUR1.5bn capital raising to be launched at end-March.
All rated large Italian banks that have reported annual results have fully
loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratios above 9% for end-2013. This should
leave most well positioned for the ECB's review, especially those that took a
tougher approach with asset quality.
There are other signs of stabilisation. There was some relief on net interest
income from funding costs as banks trimmed relatively more expensive funding
sources they originally tapped to reinforce liquidity and funding. These were
mainly large term deposits from corporate customers. Operating costs also
continue to fall and are still a top priority for management.
Intesa will report full-year results next week. We believe these will confirm
that the bank has stronger capital and income generation capabilities than its
Italian peers.