Sept 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Italian banks are likely to change their corporate governance structures to improve
transparency, reduce conflicts of interest and remove obstacles to capital strengthening, Fitch
Ratings says. Better governance structures and procedures that foster healthy shareholder
participation and enhance management effectiveness could support bank ratings.
The Italian banks that experienced the greatest difficulties during the eurozone
crisis often had corporate governance weaknesses. Mainly cooperative and
foundation banks, their credit profiles deteriorated rapidly and convoluted
decision-making structures has delayed restructuring and capital raising.
We believe that weak corporate governance structures can deter effective
management actions, especially where ownership and management structures are
vulnerable to interference from local politics, current and retired employees,
and other parties.
Pressure is increasing for Italian banks with weak governance procedures to make
changes so they can raise capital, restructure their business and recover from
the crisis. The Bank of Italy is also encouraging banks to raise standards and
has highlighted problems with cooperative banks particularly the largest listed
ones, and banking foundations in recent public speeches. Both types of ownership
have made it more difficult for banks to raise fresh equity and to take swift
management decisions.
The anticipated supervision by the European Central Bank under the single
supervisory mechanism, which we expect to be in place by end- 2014, should
further help spur these banks to adopt stronger structures and procedures. This
could support ratings as we see weak corporate governance as a negative rating
factor.
Listed cooperative banks often still apply rigid voting rules and ownership
ceilings to their fragmented shareholder bases that can hinder decision making.
For example, at Banca Popolare di Milano, a small group of active current and
retired employee shareholders with close links to the unions have at times
blocked strategic and restructuring proposals. The bank's ratings are on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) as we believe they will come under pressure if the bank
cannot strengthen corporate governance so it can continue to improve cost
efficiency, tighten risk procedures and raise capital.
Banking foundations sometimes have excessive influence over their bank's
strategy. At Banca Carige, frictions between the bank's largest shareholder - a
banking foundation - and the chairman of the board resulted in resignations from
the majority of board members at end-July and early August. The foundation has
very limited financial firepower, so would not be able to participate in a
substantial equity increase, part of the bank's capital restoration plan,
without being diluted. Banca Carige's ratings are on RWN, reflecting the
execution risk it faces in strengthening its capital by end-2013.
Some mid-sized cooperative and savings banks in Italy (not rated by Fitch) are
under special administration as a result of, among other reasons, opaque
corporate governance. We expect some of these to also improve governance
procedures.