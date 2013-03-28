(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published comment that Italian insurers have experienced contrasting fortunes since 2009, with winners and losers emerging through a process of natural selection in a period of financial stress.

Fitch expects pressure on premium income to continue throughout 2013 as the deep recession and austerity measures in Italy squeeze households' disposable income. In the life market, low bond yields are reducing the investment guarantees that insurers can offer, making their savings products less attractive to customers. In the non-life market, Fitch expects motor premium rates to flatten in 2013. The greatest risk to Italian insurers' credit quality is the eurozone debt crisis. As long as spreads on Italian sovereign debt remain volatile, the profitability of life insurers in particular will also be volatile. The comment "Italian Insurance: Headwinds Continue Contrasting Fortunes in a Stagnant Market" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

