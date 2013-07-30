(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Italian mid-sized banks are likely to raise new equity in the short to medium term to offset
capital pressure from tough operating conditions, Fitch Ratings says. Those reporting losses and
subject to supervision by the European Central Bank under the single supervisory mechanism
are under the greatest pressure to promptly reinforce capitalisation.
Two banks, Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, have
already announced and approved new share issues to take place in H213. We expect some
others to go down this route, even if they have announced other capital
optimisation plans. New share issuances would not automatically trigger upgrades
because the additional capital may be needed to offset further asset quality
deterioration and to maintain capital ratios at adequate levels for current
rating levels. Last week we downgraded three Italian mid-sized banks by one
notch and placed one on Rating Watch Negative to reflect a mixture of
asset-quality and capital pressures.
The large majority have not announced plans to raise new equity so far and have
instead focused on other capital strategies. These mainly involve asset
disposals and risk-weighted asset reduction through improved credit risk
mitigation and by adopting internal rating models for credit risk. But cutting
risk weights to boost capital ratios does not change the risk profile of a bank,
if it is achieved purely through changing modelling assumptions. We believe
measures such as deleveraging and equity raising provide higher-quality capital
uplifts.
With limited fresh equity and dented internal capital generation, capitalisation
has strengthened only modestly as yet. Some of the banks' plans to boost capital
bear substantial execution risk or depend on third-party actions, so we believe
it may take some time before they are fully effective. Capitalisation is tight
for some of the banks in the peer group, especially as their low profits are
vulnerable to a further downturn in the domestic economy.
Asset-quality deterioration has weakened capital, especially following the Bank
of Italy's inspection at those banks likely to be subject to ECB supervision.
The exercise resulted in more conservative collateral valuation and higher loan
impairment charges in H212 and H113. We expect impaired loans to worsen further
throughout 2013, with the main risk still arising from the SME sector and rising
unemployment representing an additional threat. The central bank's follow-up
inspection on some banks' performing loan books could also lead to further rises
in bad debt. This is likely to place greater strain on capital as banks keep bad
debt coverage high going into the balance-sheet assessment by the new single
supervisor in 2014.
Lending contraction is helping to keep risk-weighted assets under control or
reduce them. This is offsetting some of the capital pressure. However, to date
the Italian mid-sized banks we rate have reduced lending less than their larger
domestic peers.
Fitch rates eight Italian mid-sized banks. For more information on the sector,
see our report Peer Review: Italian Mid-Sized Banks, on www.fitchratings.com.