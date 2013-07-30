(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Italian mid-sized banks are likely to raise new equity in the short to medium term to offset capital pressure from tough operating conditions, Fitch Ratings says. Those reporting losses and subject to supervision by the European Central Bank under the single supervisory mechanism are under the greatest pressure to promptly reinforce capitalisation.

Two banks, Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, have already announced and approved new share issues to take place in H213. We expect some others to go down this route, even if they have announced other capital optimisation plans. New share issuances would not automatically trigger upgrades because the additional capital may be needed to offset further asset quality deterioration and to maintain capital ratios at adequate levels for current rating levels. Last week we downgraded three Italian mid-sized banks by one notch and placed one on Rating Watch Negative to reflect a mixture of asset-quality and capital pressures.

The large majority have not announced plans to raise new equity so far and have instead focused on other capital strategies. These mainly involve asset disposals and risk-weighted asset reduction through improved credit risk mitigation and by adopting internal rating models for credit risk. But cutting risk weights to boost capital ratios does not change the risk profile of a bank, if it is achieved purely through changing modelling assumptions. We believe measures such as deleveraging and equity raising provide higher-quality capital uplifts.

With limited fresh equity and dented internal capital generation, capitalisation has strengthened only modestly as yet. Some of the banks' plans to boost capital bear substantial execution risk or depend on third-party actions, so we believe it may take some time before they are fully effective. Capitalisation is tight for some of the banks in the peer group, especially as their low profits are vulnerable to a further downturn in the domestic economy.

Asset-quality deterioration has weakened capital, especially following the Bank of Italy's inspection at those banks likely to be subject to ECB supervision.

The exercise resulted in more conservative collateral valuation and higher loan impairment charges in H212 and H113. We expect impaired loans to worsen further throughout 2013, with the main risk still arising from the SME sector and rising unemployment representing an additional threat. The central bank's follow-up inspection on some banks' performing loan books could also lead to further rises in bad debt. This is likely to place greater strain on capital as banks keep bad debt coverage high going into the balance-sheet assessment by the new single supervisor in 2014.

Lending contraction is helping to keep risk-weighted assets under control or reduce them. This is offsetting some of the capital pressure. However, to date the Italian mid-sized banks we rate have reduced lending less than their larger domestic peers.

Fitch rates eight Italian mid-sized banks. For more information on the sector, see our report Peer Review: Italian Mid-Sized Banks, on www.fitchratings.com.