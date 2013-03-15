(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni (RMA), its core subsidiary Reale Seguros and ITAS Mutua's (ITAS) ratings are not directly affected by the downgrade of Italy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from 'A-', with a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Italy to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative" dated 8 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). RMA and Reale Seguros have an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB+', with a Negative Outlook; ITAS has an IFS Rating of 'BBB', with a Negative Outlook. Fitch will review these entities' FY12 results and discuss these with management. The review will focus on the actual and expected evolution of profitability and capital adequacy. Contacts: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes (RMA and Reale Seguros) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Sergio Ciaramella (ITAS) Director +39 02 879087 216 Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.