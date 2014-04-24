(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

A second wave of sales of non-performing loans (NPLs) by banks in Italy may benefit Italian special servicers, which previously did not focus on NPL special servicing or had missed out on larger portfolio sales, Fitch Ratings says.

The sales announced and completed to date have not generated NPL servicing business for Italian servicers, which may lack operational capacity to manage the largest NPL portfolios being sold by the big banks, or may not find pricing attractive. Once their announced recapitalisations are complete, mid-sized banks might follow the major banks and begin selling portions of their smaller NPL portfolios. This could create more opportunities for Italian servicers to purchase smaller portfolios that are less attractive to foreign investors.

Increased NPL sales follow a period of stagnation when banks were unwilling to crystallise losses through portfolio sales. During this time Italian servicers diversified into areas such as ABS servicing - Fitch-rated servicers' ABS assets under management have increased by an average of 150% by value since 2009 - and servicing unsecured loans. This should be advantageous for them, as most assets within NPL portfolios now being sold are classed as ABS, such as leases and unsecured credit lines to SMEs, rather than mortgage backed.

Reviewing strategy and market positioning, with a clear focus on third-party servicing opportunities, will also boost some servicers' competitive position. This has sometimes been prompted by ownership changes as financial groups review participation in the servicing market. For example, in October Prelios finalised the repurchase of all shares in its credit servicing unit held by DGAD International Sarl, ultimately owned by Credit Agricole.

The subsequent appointment of an experienced CEO and a new board of directors will provide clear strategic focus on third-party servicing opportunities, and greater support from group resources. We affirmed Prelios Credit Servicing's Italian RMBS and CMBS Special Servicer Ratings at 'RSS2' and 'CSS2' in April.

Servicers that have diversified and re-focused in this way will be best placed to capitalise on the increase in NPL sales. Sector consolidation could also allow domestic special servicers to compete with foreign funds for bigger portfolios.

The increased interest in bad debt sales by Italian banks partly reflects efforts by the Bank of Italy to get banks to value collateral conservatively in view of the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment, and may also be influenced by new tax treatment of loan loss charges and write-offs approved last year. Italian NPLs rose to EUR156bn at end-2013, 8.1% of total lending, from EUR125bn (6.3%) a year earlier. The CEO of Prelios Credit Servicing told Bloomberg this month that he expects Italian banks to sell as much as EUR50bn of bad loans in the next two to three years.

Sales so far have mostly been by larger Italian banks to foreign (primarily US) investors or domestic "bad bank"-style vehicles with pooled ownership, or bad banks co-owned by originating banks and other investors. For example, on Tuesday UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo signed a memorandum of understanding with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Alvarez & Marsal to jointly manage "a selected corporate loan portfolio under restructuring."