Oct 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Some Italian residential mortgage loans that defaulted as long ago as 2004 are still not resolved, highlighting the long recovery times compared with other jurisdictions, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch analysis shows the impact of the higher expected loss assumptions that result from long recovery times.

Historical data provided by the nine originators of ten Fitch-rated Italian RMBS deals closed between Q411 and August 2013, confirms that Italian recovery times remain among the longest in Europe. It typically takes between four and seven years, and sometimes longer, from instructing lawyers to setting an auction date for a foreclosure sale of a property in Italy. This compares with 15 months in the UK, which is among the fastest in Europe, together with the Netherlands and Norway. The data shows that on average only 70% of loans that have been in default for eight years or longer have been fully closed.

In addition, "cash in court" in Italy may take years before being distributed to creditors after the successful sale of the underlying properties.

Fitch has run a sensitivity analysis on the Italian RMBS transactions rated since Q411 to quantify the impact of recovery times on its expected loss assumptions in RMBS deals in Italy compared with the jurisdictions where they are significantly faster. This shows that if Italian recovery periods were in line with the UK, for instance, the corresponding expected loss assumptions could be reduced by one-third on average, all else being equal.

The unresolved defaulted claims and the slow recoveries are partly offset in most Italian RMBS transactions, as defaults are immediately provisioned for with excess spread from performing loans and therefore the note balance is repaid accordingly. However, when excess spread is not sufficient, this creates a negative cost of carry for Italian special purpose vehicles, and affects deal cashflow.

Actual recovery rates on fully resolved positions are high (in the base case, model-driven recoveries used in rating new deals may be 85%-90% for loans with a current LTV of about 55%). However, the legal departments of some Italian banks seem to take longer than anticipated to fully resolve their defaulted claims. The few outstanding Italian NPL transactions rated by Fitch also highlight long recovery periods. In their regular business plan updates, the engaged special servicers are typically postponing recoveries without haircutting them significantly, providing further evidence that the key challenges lie in long recovery timings rather than in low recovery amounts.

Fitch has not detected a market-wide deterioration in recovery times, which are already long. However, any originator-specific deterioration would be reflected in the stresses applied to individual transactions. Should there be a broad-based deterioration, we would potentially incorporate this into Fitch's Italian RMBS criteria, whose annual revision is due to be completed in H114.