July 29

Prepayment rates in Italian RMBS have hit an all-time low, and are unlikely to increase in the near future because of continued tight credit conditions and low interest rates, Fitch Ratings says. We recently reduced our low prepayment assumptions in our updated Italian RMBS criteria (see EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy at www.fitchratings.com).

Tightening credit and the prevailing low interest rates reduce borrowers' ability and incentive to refinance in the mortgage market. The weighted average prepayment rate of the outstanding Fitch-rated transactions hit an unprecedented low of 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2012, down from 3.8% in the same quarter of 2011. The minimum level of voluntary prepayments in Italian RMBS deals has historically been around 4%. We expect prepayments to remain near their current low levels during the remainder of 2013 and 2014.

Low prepayment rates can leave the underlying residential pools exposed for longer to shocks, which could undermine their performance. However, common features of Italian RMBS mean that we do not expect a material impact from falling prepayments on outstanding deals.

A slower-than-expected repayment profile of the underlying portfolio is typically detrimental for the noteholders when the cost of the notes is higher than the yield of the collateral, increasing negative carry. This may happen in very seasoned deals where only the most expensive tranches are left outstanding. However such deals typically benefit from very strong credit enhancement, which is able to absorb the negative carry costs.

Another example might be those Italian transactions publicly placed in the market between November 2010 and April 2011, where the note margins were very expensive and included step-up margins later on in the lives of the deals. However, these deals were rare and have now deleveraged.

Similarly, if relevant portions of the pools are unhedged, especially where fixed-rate loans back floating-rate notes, a low portfolio amortisation speed may exacerbate the negative effects of the lack of hedging if interest rates rise. However, the proportion of loans in Italian RMBS portfolios affected by severe interest-rate type mismatches is typically very low, and only minor basis or reset risks are commonly left unhedged in the transactions, which are thus less exposed to low prepayments.