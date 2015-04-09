UPDATE 2-ECB steps up bond buying in France and Italy before key votes
* ECB says deviations aimed at "smooth implementation" (Adds ECB comment, German numbers)
The alert on Fitch's stable outlook for Japan Life is wrong and is withdrawn after Fitch withdrew the statement saying it inadvertently published an old statement. There will be no substitute.
STORY_NUMBER: nFit554195
STORY_DATE: 09/04/2015
STORY_TIME: 01:53 GMT
* ECB says deviations aimed at "smooth implementation" (Adds ECB comment, German numbers)
* Q1 net loss of 1.1 million lira ($312,677.66) versus loss 3.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: