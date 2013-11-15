(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) Better-than-expected
results for the
Japanese mega banks as well as the regional banks in the
first-half of the
financial year (H1FYE14) was driven by favourable market
conditions and a less
onerous operating environment, says Fitch Ratings. However, core
lending has yet
to benefit from any Abenomics-induced strengthening of Japan's
economy. This is
because the recent upturn has yet to result in a significant
pick-up in loan
demand or wider interest margins.
Easier financial market conditions alongside tight operating and
credit cost
controls have already boosted the risk-absorption capabilities
of the mega
banks. This resulted in our upgrades of their Viability Ratings
in March.
Supportive financial conditions have continued to prop up a
market-driven
pick-up in earnings. This was clearly evident as the three mega
bank groups saw
their aggregate pre-tax profit jump by over 70% versus H1FYE13,
with the main
drivers being gains from equity investments and a reversal of
loss-provisions.
The strength of the earnings momentum has resulted in all the
mega banking
groups and most of the large regional banks revising up their
full-year earnings
projection. However, the projections also suggest weakening
confidence about the
earnings momentum being sustained through the remainder of the
financial year.
Loan performance has also continued to improve. The mega banks'
gross NPL ratio
(on a risk-monitored loan basis) declined to 1.9% at
end-September from 2.2% at
end-March. Moreover, interest-rate risk is also being mitigated
by the
significant sales of Japanese government bonds (mostly to the
central bank) -
with the three mega banks lowering their aggregate holdings by
over 20%.
We expect credit profiles to remain steady in the next few
quarters as a
supportive policy stance should persist. This is notwithstanding
the emergence
of internal risks such as a possible slowdown in private demand
in response to
the forthcoming consumption tax hike, or of external threats
such as a renewed
slump in the world economy.
The key uncertainty for the banks, however, is that their core
profitability
lacks strength. Mega banks' loan/deposit yields inched lower to
1.2% in H1FYE14,
from 1.3% in FYE13. Moreover, there has been no discernible
pick-up in domestic
loan demand despite the recent increases in private capital
expenditure. This
highlights the highly liquid nature of Japan's corporate sector,
and which is
limiting the necessity of recourse to bank borrowing.
All of this means that the banks continue to rely on non-core
earnings such as
market-related gains. The 60% increase in the TOPIX between
September 2013 and
September 2012 certainly helped, as did a containment of bond
yields by the
BOJ's purchases of government securities. However, there are
lingering doubts
over the durability and breadth of Japan's growth recovery. The
July-September
annualised GDP growth of 1.9% was marginally higher than market
expectations.
But much of it was due to public spending, with no notable
pick-up in private
activity.
Contacts:
Miki Murakami
Director, Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2686
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.