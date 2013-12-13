(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Japanese "Mega"
Banks
here
HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
Sector Outlook for Japanese mega banking groups in 2014 is
Stable, although
there are growing expectations that Japanese economic growth
will pick up after
the government put in place new economic policies (the so-called
"Abenomics").
This is based on the agency's view that strong sentiment
surrounding the new
policies alone will not be enough to drive strong credit growth
in the domestic
market, and that core earnings will improve only modestly and
will be unlikely
to exceed Fitch's expectation.
Fitch may revise the Sector Outlook to Positive should Japan's
economic reforms
lead to stronger and sustainable loan demand due to higher
retail consumption
and capital investments by the corporate sector, which would be
translated into
the banks' better prospects for core profitability growth and
internal capital
generation.
The banks' key risk continues to be the high sensitivity of
their profits and
capital to market fluctuations because of their exposure to
securities
investments. The banks are likely to reduce their bond
investments at a slower
pace if their domestic loan growth does not improve. In this
regard, the banks'
offshore operations will mostly likely be their main growth
driver, although
overseas credit growth is expected to moderate.
Banks are also unlikely to reduce strategic equity holdings
beyond their modest
targets to avoid potential loss of business opportunities.
Instead, there is a
risk of banks that have already met their original medium-term
targets (about
25% of Tier 1 capital) increasing equity-related investment.
Fitch believes increasing optimism about Japan's economy will
slow the pace of
capital retention. This is because investors are increasingly
expecting higher
dividends, and bank managements are more inclined to meet these
investor
expectations as they are more confident about meeting tighter
capital
requirements. Better capital flexibility also gives the banks
options for
overseas acquisitions, which may damp prospects of strengthening
capital
buffers.
Fitch expects the mega banks to issue their first Basel
III-compliant hybrid
capital instruments and/or subordinated debt in 2014. Banks had
an aggregate
JPY5trn of legacy additional Tier 1 hybrid capital (2.3% of risk
assets) and
JPY6trn of subordinated debt (2.7%) at end 1HFYE14 that are
subject to
regulatory phase-out.
The Japanese mega banking groups are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Inc.
(Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'/Stable/Viability Rating: a-),
Mizuho Financial
Group, Inc. (A-/Stable/bbb+), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc. (whose
main subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., is rated
A/Stable/a).
The special report titled "2014 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks"
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
