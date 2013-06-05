(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said Japanese non-life
insurers'
underwriting profits have bottomed out based on the results for
the financial
year ending March 2013 (FYE13). On the other hand, the agency
also notes that
the combined ratio of their core automobile business lines
remained above 100%.
Fitch believes continuous pricing adjustments are key to
improving
profitability, as non-life insurers' earnings will be impacted
by the planned
consumption tax hike scheduled from April 2014.
The five non-life insurers reviewed in this commentary are Tokio
Marine &
Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd (TMNF, IFS, AA-/Stable), Mitsui
Sumitomo
Insurance Company, Limited (MSI; A+/Stable) Sompo Japan
Insurance Inc. (Sompo
Japan; A/Positive), Nipponkoa Insurance Company, Limited
(Nipponkoa; not rated)
and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd, (ADI; not rated).
Growth in net premiums written (NPW) are likely to continue in
FYE14, as
non-life insurers continue to increase rates of their
automobile business lines
which account for about half of NPW. All of the five non-life
insurers raised or
are planning to raise premiums for their automobile business
lines this fiscal
year. NPW excluding compulsory auto liability business lines
rose 3.1% yoy in
FYE13. The loss ratio of automobile business lines excluding
catastrophe losses
improved in FYE13 compared with the previous fiscal year,
facilitated by upward
pricing adjustments. Therefore, underwriting losses narrowed to
JPY13bn in FYE13
from JPY257bn at FYE12.
The consumption tax increase has a greater negative impact on
the non-life
insurers compared with the life insurers, as auto and other
repair costs are
also taxable in addition to agency commissions. Fitch expects
the insurers to
make upward adjustments to premiums to offset the negative
impact of the
consumption tax hike, although the agency notes that non-life
insurers have yet
to make any announcements on their pricing strategy from 2014.
The consumption
tax is scheduled to be raised from current 5% to 8% in April
2014 and to 10% in
October 2015.
Non-life insurers' capitalisations are improving in line with
Fitch's
expectations. Average statutory solvency margin ratios (SMR) of
the five major
non-life insurers improved to 627% at FYE13 from 533% at FYE12,
due largely to
the surge in unrealised gains on securities and - to a lesser
extent - the
issuance of subordinated debt. According to Fitch's estimates,
improvement in
SMR would have been only about 20 percentage points - if the
impact of the
financial markets' strong performance was excluded. On the
other hand, the
increase in financial leverage was moderate and remained low at
13% at FYE13,
compared with 9% at FYE12.
Vulnerability to a stock market downturn remains the major
credit challenge for
non-life insurers, along with the occurrence of a major
catastrophe that could
deplete the capital buffer. Non-life insurers unloaded more
than JPY400bn of
cross-held shares in FYE13 to reduce investment risk. However,
share investments
to shareholder's equity (102% in FYE13 versus 105% at FYE12)
remained high
compared to the levels expected for their respective ratings.
Non-life insurers
are seeking to reduce their equity exposure in this current
fiscal year by
roughly the same amount as in FYE12.
