(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says publicly rated structured finance (SF) and structured credit (SC) transactions monitored by its Japanese SF team remain mostly stable in 3Q14, with 57 rating affirmations, five upgrades and one downgrade. The five upgrades were from three Japanese CMBS transactions. Two of the upgrades resulted from better-than-expected progress of workout activities. The other three upgrades followed growth in credit enhancement (CE) levels against a background of stable asset performance. Of the 57 affirmations, 40 were from eight DTC CMBS transactions backed by fully amortising loans. These rating actions reflected available CE levels that are sufficient to support the current ratings. Another 17 affirmations were from six RMBS transactions, three SC transactions and two multiborrower CMBS transactions. The one downgrade was on the class E notes of JCREF CMBS 2007-1GK. This class was downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', reflecting Fitch's view that the principal loss on the notes is inevitable. Fitch has Stable Outlooks on most Japanese SF ratings, with just one Negative Outlook on a SC tranche and one Positive Outlook on a CMBS tranche. Individual commentaries relating to specific rating actions can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Naoki Saito Director +81 3 3288 2631 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Hilary Tan Director +852 2263 9904 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Fitch: Steady APAC Economy Supports Stable SF Ratings in 3Q14 Fitch: Australian and New Zealand SF Ratings Stable in 3Q14 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.