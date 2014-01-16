HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) The emergence of monthly
current account
deficits in Japan highlights the growing importance of fiscal
adjustment for
Japan's medium-term stability, says Fitch Ratings. This is
because the external
deficits indicate that the investment upturn, since the
inception of Abenomics,
has not been matched by any pick-up in savings, as the fiscal
deficit remains
high.
An important reason for the erosion of Japan's current account
has been the
drop-off in domestic savings. These have fallen to 18.3% of GDP
in 3Q13, down
notably from an annual average of 24.8% in the decade up to
mid-2008. This has
been driven mainly by the deterioration in the savings position
of the general
government. In the absence of effective medium-term fiscal
consolidation, the
government's budget deficit would remain large and continue to
constrain
domestic savings. The IMF estimates Japan's cyclically adjusted
budget deficit
at 9.2% of GDP in 2013, greatly above the average 3.4% for
advanced economies.
The other key reason for the worsening deficit is that capital
formation has
reached 21% of GDP in 3Q13, up from a post-global financial
crisis low of 19%
though lower than the decadal average of 23.4% up until
mid-2008. This pick-up
in investment is in line with the thrust of Abenomics, and it
could rise
further. Our research highlights that Japan's investment cycle
is closely
related with global demand trends. A competitive currency
coupled with improving
global demand could thus raise investment even further.
Failure to consolidate the structural fiscal deficit, coupled
with a recovery in
private-sector demand, would put pressure on Japan's trade
balance and
potentially on the yen. This could in turn force the Bank of
Japan to opt for
tighter domestic monetary conditions earlier than it otherwise
would, to achieve
the 2% inflation target it adopted in January 2013 and stabilise
inflation
expectations. This could have an adverse effect on the
sovereign's own cost of
funding. The sovereign credit profile continues to benefit from
exceptional
financing flexibility. The yield on 10-year Japanese government
bonds averaged
just 0.72% over 2013.
Fiscal consolidation would also speed up the containment of
Japan's
exceptionally high public debt burden. Fitch projects general
government debt at
245% of GDP by end-2014, up from 239% at end-2013, and expects
the ratio to
stabilise only in 2020. This is the key factor governing the
Negative Outlook on
Japan's 'A+' rating.
Japan ran a JPY593bn (USD5.8bn) monthly deficit in November 2013
- its largest
on record. Fitch emphasises that it does not read too much into
one month's
figures. The agency believes Japan's trade and current account
balances are in
the first stage of a "J-curve" effect arising from the yen's
19.9% depreciation
since end-2012. This temporarily widens the trade deficit
because imports
become more expensive, but it takes time for spending patterns
to adjust and
shift export and import volumes.
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit is much smaller,
and the
12-month rolling sum of the current account remains in a small
surplus.
Nonetheless, the current account figures are of interest more
because they
highlight emerging structural economic trends rather than posing
a risk factor
in themselves.
The external finances remain a key sovereign credit and rating
strength for
Japan. Fitch projects the current account surplus at 1% of GDP
in 2014,
buttressed by net income receipts on the country's vast external
asset
stockpile. Japan was a net external creditor to the tune of 247%
of current
external receipts at end-2013, much stronger than the median
creditor position
for the 'A' range of 34%.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
