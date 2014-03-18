(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies) today
reported its
second consecutive quarter of strong financial results, driven
by robust
performance in both its trading and investment banking segments.
Fitch affirmed
Jefferies' ratings at 'BBB-/F3' on March 6, 2014, reflecting
these performance
trends as well as consistent operating strategy and execution
following the
merger with Leucadia National Corp. in March 2013. For
additional details please
see 'Fitch Affirms Jefferies' Long- and Short-Term IDRs at
'BBB-/F3'; Outlook
Stable' available at www.fitchratings.com.
Quarterly core net revenues of $912 million (excluding a
mark-to-market loss of
$13 million on holdings of Harbinger Group, Inc. and KCG
Holdings )
were at a record level, up 8.7% from the prior quarter and 16.6%
year-over-year.
The linked-quarter improvement was driven primarily by a 26%
increase in fixed
income trading revenues, as well as continued strength in debt
capital markets
(DCM) and M&A advisory. These gains were partially offset by
weaker activity
levels in equity capital markets (ECM), which was down 20% from
4Q'13. The DCM
business, which had a record quarter, could soften in 2014,
particularly if
interest rates start to rise more sharply. Furthermore, a rapid
increase in
interest rates could result in mark-to-market losses on
Jefferies' inventory, as
it did in 3Q'13.
Several larger securities firms have recently made public
comments about
potential pressure on their 1Q'14 fixed income trading revenues.
While this
trend was not reflected in Jefferies' results, Fitch believes
that the firm's
product mix and unique reporting periods make it difficult to
draw parallels to
competitors' performance.
Jefferies' investment banking segment, which includes ECM, DCM
and advisory,
continued to benefit from better market conditions. Over the
past few years, the
firm has made a significant number of strategic hires in this
segment, primarily
from its larger peers. This has allowed Jefferies to build new
client
relationships and grow its share of wallet with existing
clients. Given the
fee-driven nature of the business, Fitch generally considers
investment banking
to be a lower-risk business than sales and trading, and its
growing share of
total net revenues is viewed positively. However, it is
important to note that
Jefferies supports the investment banking business through
Jefferies Finance LLC
(JFIN), its 50% middle-market lending joint venture with Babson
Capital
Management LLC and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.
As of Nov. 30,
2013, JFIN had $3.3 billion in total assets, which is roughly
double the balance
as of Nov. 30, 2012.
The firm increased its risk appetite modestly during the
quarter, as evidenced
by a larger balance sheet (up 8% from prior quarter and 15%
year-over-year) and
higher firm-wide value-at-risk (VAR). Adjusted net leverage (net
assets divided
by tangible equity) increased to 10.7x as of Feb. 28, 2014 from
10.0x as of Nov.
30, 2013. Fitch continues to view Jefferies' leverage and VAR
levels as
relatively conservative. There was a decrease in the liquidity
buffer, which
tends to be seasonally low during the first quarter as a result
of cash bonus
payments.
The company's recent settlement with the SEC and U.S. Attorney
for the District
of Connecticut related to trading of residential mortgage bonds,
and the
associated $25 million payment, is viewed as credit neutral by
Fitch.
Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a
well-established
full-service investment banking and institutional securities
firm primarily
serving middle-market clients and investors. Its primary
broker/dealer operating
subsidiary, Jefferies LLC, holds the vast majority of the firm's
consolidated
assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Feb. 28, 2014, Jefferies
had U.S. GAAP
total assets of $43.4 billion and shareholders' equity of $5.4
billion
(including non-controlling interests and $1.4 billion of
goodwill from the
recent merger). Fitch considers Jefferies to be a core
subsidiary of Leucadia
based on Jefferies' significance relative to Leucadia's equity
and the likely
role it will play in the combined company's future strategic
direction.
Contact:
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms Jefferies' Long- and Short-Term IDRs at
'BBB-/F3'; Outlook
Stable', March 6, 2014;
--'Fitch Affirms Leucadia's Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable', March 6,
2014;
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms', Nov. 21, 2013.
