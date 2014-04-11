(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 11 (Fitch) As expected by Fitch Ratings,
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) 1Q'14 net earnings of $5.3 billion were hurt by weakness
in fixed income
and a continued decline in mortgage production. Bright spots
included business
banking loan growth, market-leading credit card purchase volume
growth, strong
investment banking fees in commercial banking, positive client
flows in asset
management, and a continuation of solid asset quality trends in
consumer and
commercial loan categories. Returns on tangible common equity
were 13% for the
quarter compared to 17% a year earlier. There were no
significant items of note
in the quarter.
Results for the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) were down
24% from 1Q'13, or
22% adjusting for DVA. The decline was driven by a 22% decline
in debt
underwriting and a 21% decline in fixed income markets, which
was largely
expected given market volumes. Markets revenue was down overall,
but investment
banking fees were up modestly, as growth in advisory and equity
underwriting
offset weaker debt issuance. The CIB average VaR remained
relatively low, at $42
million for the quarter, which was flat with 4Q'13, but down
from $62 million in
1Q'13. DVA/FVA was a loss of $53 million in the quarter and is
expected to
remain modest going forward, given the implementation of FVA in
4Q'13.
Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment
was down from
1Q'13 and 4Q'13, given declines in mortgage revenue and higher
provision
expense, offset to some extent by lower operating expenses.
Mortgage origination
volume was down nearly 68% year over year and 27% from the prior
quarter, which
appears to be in-line with other large market participants.
Production pre-tax
income was a negative $186 million in the quarter and is
expected to be negative
for the year, although it could improve modestly in 2Q'14
according to
management.
Pre-tax earnings in the servicing business improved given
declines in the cost
basis. Total servicing expenses were $582 million in the
quarter, which compares
to a target of approximately $500 million per quarter by
year-end, which Fitch
believes is achievable. MSR risk management losses were
relatively large, but
reflected a higher allocation of capital to the business. Credit
metrics in the
real estate portfolio continued to decline, which supported $200
million of
reserve releases in the quarter. Fitch expects additional
reserve releases over
the balance of the year, although at lower levels than seen in
2013.
Card segment performance was relatively solid, but Fitch expects
provision
expenses and continued margin compression to be headwinds over
the remainder of
2014. Reserve releases, which were $250 million in the quarter
($50 million of
which were related to student loans) are largely complete.
Still, nothing is
signaling an imminent decline in credit performance. The 1Q
growth in net
charge-offs were seasonally driven and early-stage delinquencies
continued to
decline. Potential offsets to earnings headwinds could be a
continuation of
strong sales growth, which was up 10% from 1Q'13, and loan
portfolio growth,
which appears to have bottomed.
Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady performer within
JPM, with
earnings relatively flat year-over-year. Loan growth was up
about 7% from 1Q'13,
with noted strength in commercial real estate. Credit quality
remained very
strong, with net recoveries in the quarter. Asset Management
(AM) earnings were
down due to an increase in expenses related to higher headcount
and costs
associated with the control agenda. Assets under management
(AUM) were above
$1.6 trillion at quarter-end.
The bank's core net interest margin, which excludes the impact
of CIB's
market-based activities, was up 2 basis points sequentially, to
2.66% due to
higher investment securities yields, offset to some extent by
loan spread
compression. JPM is expecting Treasury to report breakeven net
interest income
(NII) by year-end, but reported negative NII of $87 million in
1Q'14.
JPM made no progress toward its year-end Basel III Tier 1 Common
equity (CET1)
target in the quarter, as benefits from portfolio run-off and
capital generation
were offset by the impact of models not approved for Basel III.
The CET1 ratio
remained flat sequentially at 9.5% compared to a year-end 2014
target of 10%.
Still, progress was made on the supplementary leverage ratio
(SLR), which
improved 50 basis points sequentially at the firm level in
1Q'14, reaching 5.1%.
The improvement was driven by net retained earnings and
preferred issuance of
close to $4 billion in the quarter. Additionally, the impact of
the U.S. final
leverage ratio NPR, which was released earlier this week,
benefited the ratio by
about 15-20 basis points. JPM expects to target firm SLR of 5.5%
longer-term.
Fitch regards JPM's capital levels to be consistent with its
current ratings and
would expect the bank to achieve full compliance with all
regulatory
requirements, well ahead of required implementation.
As recently disclosed, the Federal Reserve did not object to
JPM's capital plan
as part of the annual CCAR process. As a result, JPM announced a
$0.02 per share
increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.40 per share, and
authorization to
repurchase up to $6.5 billion of common equity through 1Q'15.
