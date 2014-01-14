(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) net
income of $5.3
billion for the fourth quarter of 2013 (4Q'13), reflected a
continuation of
strong credit trends and asset management performance, stable
investment banking
and commercial banking results, weak mortgage production, and a
variety of
significant items (including a new funding valuation adjustment
), which
netted to approximately $407 million of after-tax losses.
Returns on tangible
common equity were 14% for the quarter compared to 15% a year
earlier.
As previously announced, quarterly results included additional
litigation
expenses, due largely to announced Madoff settlements. These
charges, in
addition to negative DVA and FVA adjustments, were largely
offset with gains on
the sale of Visa shares, a real estate gain, and reserve
releases in real estate
and card services. Legal costs are likely to remain elevated in
coming quarters,
but Fitch expects the incremental impact to earnings will be
manageable. Still,
the emergence of material and unexpected litigation losses could
alter the
agency's view, particularly given where the firm's current
capitalization ratios
compare to the broader peer group.
Results for the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) were
relatively flat year
over year after adjusting for a $1.5 billion loss from
implementing a FVA
framework for OTC derivatives and structured notes. DVA losses
of $536 million
in the quarter were similar to a $567 million adjustment in
4Q'12. Investment
banking fees experienced a mix shift, with declines in debt
underwriting being
offset by strength in equities. The CIB average VaR remained
relatively low, at
$42 million for the quarter.
Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment,
was up from
4Q'12, as declines in provision expenses and non-interest costs
offset a drop in
revenue, due largely to declines in mortgage. Origination volume
was down 54.5%
year over year and 42.5% from the prior quarter, which appears
to be in-line
with other large market participants. Production income would
have been
marginally positive without $404 million of non-MBS related
legal expenses in
the quarter, but income is expected to be negative in 1Q'14
given the
challenging market conditions. The servicing business turned a
modest profit and
expenses were close to the $600 million target, adjusting for an
addition to
compensatory fee expense reserves. Credit trends in the real
estate portfolio
remained on a positive trajectory, leading to $950 million of
reserve
reductions, including a $750 million reduction related to
purchased
credit-impaired loans. Fitch expects additional reserve releases
in real estate
in 2014.
The credit card business remains strong, with record sales
volume and what
appears to be a bottoming of loan balances. Net charge-off and
delinquency rates
improved modestly and supported a $300 million reserve release.
Fitch believes
credit metrics are nearing a trough and expects minimal reserve
releases, if
any, in 2014.
Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady performer within
JPM, and had net
income of $693 million in the quarter. Loan growth was solid in
the segment with
end of period balance up 7% year-on-year and corporate deposits
were up about
3%. Credit quality remained very strong, with net charge-offs of
0.07%. Asset
Management (AM) generated strong results with net income of $568
million. This
reflects solid net inflows of $23 billion. Assets under
management (AUM) reached
$1.6 trillion during the quarter.
The bank's core net interest margin, which excludes the impact
of CIB's
market-based activities, was up 4 basis points sequentially, to
2.64% due to
higher investment securities yields. JPM is forecasting
relatively stable NIM
over the near term as stronger security yields are offset by
continued loan
spread compression.
The bank's liquidity profile remains sound, with $522 billion of
high quality
liquid assets. Additional clarity regarding the direction of the
net stable
funding ratio (NSFR) has been released in a consultative
document, and JPM
believes the firm is currently compliant with requirements.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common ratio reached 9.5% at year-end;
in-line with the
bank's target. Management expects this ratio to reach 10% by
year-end 2014, with
a longer-term target in a 10%-10.5% range. The supplementary
leverage ratio
(SLR) was 4.7% at year-end for the firm and the bank. JPM
expects this ratio to
reach 5% at the firm level by year-end 2014, with a 5.5% target
longer-term.
Fitch regards JPM's capital levels to be consistent with its
current ratings and
would expect the bank to achieve full compliance with all
regulatory
requirements, well ahead of required implementation.
