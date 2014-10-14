(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a 5.8% decline in pre-tax earnings in 3Q'14, adjusting for legal expenses, as growth in net revenues and some progress on operating expense efficiencies was not enough to offset a $1.3 billion increase in provision expense. Still, investment banking and mortgage results exceeded Fitch's expectations, and card, commercial banking, and asset management all remained solid contributors. Core loan growth was 7% and the bank's return on tangible common equity was 13%, which is below the long-term target of 15%-16%. Legal expenses in the quarter were approximately $1.1 billion, with $600 million recorded in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) segment, based on Fitch estimates, and the remainder being recognized in the corporate segment. A portion of the legal expense was associated with estimated foreign exchange settlement losses, which are not deductible for tax purposes. Results for CIB were down 34% from 3Q'13, or 40% adjusting for FVA and DVA. The decline was driven by litigation expenses, a 16% drop in debt underwriting fees, and a 58% decline in lending revenue, due largely to mark-to-market losses on securities received for loan restructurings. Markets revenue did better than Fitch expected; up 2.4% adjusting for credit and other adjustments, given strength in currencies and emerging markets. Investment banking fees were up 2% as growth in advisory and equity underwriting offset weaker debt issuance. JPM is cautiously optimistic about CIB revenues for 4Q'14, although markets revenue will decline about 8% year over year, or $300 million, given the sale of certain businesses, including physical commodities. CIB reported average VaR of $35 million for the quarter, which was down from $45 million in 3Q'13. Fitch expects segment VaR to rise with increased market volatility. DVA/FVA was a gain of $373 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $397 million a year ago. Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment, was down from 3Q'13, given a $1.2 billion increase in provision for loan losses. Helping to offset that impact was improvement in operating expenses and growth in non-interest income. Mortgage production exceeded Fitch's expectations and bank guidance due to better performance on expenses. Production income was modestly positive despite a 33% decline in revenues as expenses decline at a faster rate. JPM believes it gained some market share in the quarter, particularly in high-quality jumbo and conventional loans, as origination volume was up 26%, compared to its market estimate of closer to 10%. Management believes mortgage production pre-tax income will be a small negative in 4Q'14. Pre-tax earnings in the servicing business improved from 3Q'13 due to gains on the sale of Ginnie Mae loans, expense improvement, and MSR risk management gains. However, total servicing expenses grew $25 million from the prior quarter as the bank invested in business improvements. JPM had targeted approximately $500 million of servicing expenses per quarter by year-end 2014, but that is now not expected to be achieved, as expenses were $577 million in 3Q'14. Still, Fitch expects segment expenses to decline in 4Q'14, with further improvement throughout 2015. Credit metrics in the real estate portfolio continued to decline, which supported $100 million of reserve releases. Fitch believes additional reserve releases are possible over the balance of the year. Card segment fundamentals were solid, with market-leading purchase volumes, record low card loss rates, and modest portfolio growth, but earnings declined about 10% given lower reserve releases, spread compression, and higher expenses due to an accrual related to the Home Depot fraud and higher auto lease depreciation expense. Fitch expects provision expenses and continued margin compression to be headwinds over the remainder of 2014. Reserve releases, which were limited to $100 million in auto and student loans, appear largely complete. Positively, sales growth was up 12% from the prior year and the card portfolio expanded 2% in the quarter. Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady contributor to JPM. Average loan growth was up about 8.5% from 3Q'13, with continued strength in commercial real estate. Revenues were down modestly, with yield compression, but credit costs declined and expenses were flat. Asset Management (AM) earnings were at record levels due to net client inflows and higher market levels, partially offset by higher costs associated with the control agenda. Assets under management (AUM) were above $1.7 trillion at quarter-end. The bank's core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of CIB's market-based activities, was down 5 basis points (bps) sequentially, to 2.59% due to lower loan yields and higher cash balances. JPM hit its year-end Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) target in the quarter, reaching 10.1%; up 30 bps from the prior quarter. The bank also achieved its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) target at the firm level of 5.5%. The SLR at the bank level was 5.7% at quarter-end; 30 bps below its longer-term target. Fitch regards JPM's capital levels to be consistent with its current ratings and would expect the bank to achieve full compliance with all regulatory requirements, well ahead of required implementation. JPM repurchased $1.5 billion of common equity during the quarter, which leaves about $3.6 billion of authorization based on the annual CCAR process. Dividends per share were $0.40, which equates to a payout ratio of approximately 29.4% on a fully diluted basis. From a liquidity perspective, JPM reported to be compliant with U.S. final LCR guidance, although its buffer has moderated to some extent, given more stringent final rules. The bank's portfolio of high-quality liquid assets was $572 billion, which was up from $538 billion a year ago. Contacts: Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1 212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall st. New York, NY 10004 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 