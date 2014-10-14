(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported
a 5.8% decline
in pre-tax earnings in 3Q'14, adjusting for legal expenses, as
growth in net
revenues and some progress on operating expense efficiencies was
not enough to
offset a $1.3 billion increase in provision expense. Still,
investment banking
and mortgage results exceeded Fitch's expectations, and card,
commercial
banking, and asset management all remained solid contributors.
Core loan growth
was 7% and the bank's return on tangible common equity was 13%,
which is below
the long-term target of 15%-16%.
Legal expenses in the quarter were approximately $1.1 billion,
with $600 million
recorded in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) segment,
based on Fitch
estimates, and the remainder being recognized in the corporate
segment. A
portion of the legal expense was associated with estimated
foreign exchange
settlement losses, which are not deductible for tax purposes.
Results for CIB were down 34% from 3Q'13, or 40% adjusting for
FVA and DVA. The
decline was driven by litigation expenses, a 16% drop in debt
underwriting fees,
and a 58% decline in lending revenue, due largely to
mark-to-market losses on
securities received for loan restructurings. Markets revenue did
better than
Fitch expected; up 2.4% adjusting for credit and other
adjustments, given
strength in currencies and emerging markets. Investment banking
fees were up 2%
as growth in advisory and equity underwriting offset weaker debt
issuance. JPM
is cautiously optimistic about CIB revenues for 4Q'14, although
markets revenue
will decline about 8% year over year, or $300 million, given the
sale of certain
businesses, including physical commodities. CIB reported average
VaR of $35
million for the quarter, which was down from $45 million in
3Q'13. Fitch expects
segment VaR to rise with increased market volatility. DVA/FVA
was a gain of $373
million in the quarter compared to a loss of $397 million a year
ago.
Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment,
was down from
3Q'13, given a $1.2 billion increase in provision for loan
losses. Helping to
offset that impact was improvement in operating expenses and
growth in
non-interest income. Mortgage production exceeded Fitch's
expectations and bank
guidance due to better performance on expenses. Production
income was modestly
positive despite a 33% decline in revenues as expenses decline
at a faster rate.
JPM believes it gained some market share in the quarter,
particularly in
high-quality jumbo and conventional loans, as origination volume
was up 26%,
compared to its market estimate of closer to 10%. Management
believes mortgage
production pre-tax income will be a small negative in 4Q'14.
Pre-tax earnings in the servicing business improved from 3Q'13
due to gains on
the sale of Ginnie Mae loans, expense improvement, and MSR risk
management
gains. However, total servicing expenses grew $25 million from
the prior quarter
as the bank invested in business improvements. JPM had targeted
approximately
$500 million of servicing expenses per quarter by year-end 2014,
but that is now
not expected to be achieved, as expenses were $577 million in
3Q'14. Still,
Fitch expects segment expenses to decline in 4Q'14, with further
improvement
throughout 2015.
Credit metrics in the real estate portfolio continued to
decline, which
supported $100 million of reserve releases. Fitch believes
additional reserve
releases are possible over the balance of the year.
Card segment fundamentals were solid, with market-leading
purchase volumes,
record low card loss rates, and modest portfolio growth, but
earnings declined
about 10% given lower reserve releases, spread compression, and
higher expenses
due to an accrual related to the Home Depot fraud and higher
auto lease
depreciation expense. Fitch expects provision expenses and
continued margin
compression to be headwinds over the remainder of 2014. Reserve
releases, which
were limited to $100 million in auto and student loans, appear
largely complete.
Positively, sales growth was up 12% from the prior year and the
card portfolio
expanded 2% in the quarter.
Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady contributor to
JPM. Average loan
growth was up about 8.5% from 3Q'13, with continued strength in
commercial real
estate. Revenues were down modestly, with yield compression, but
credit costs
declined and expenses were flat. Asset Management (AM) earnings
were at record
levels due to net client inflows and higher market levels,
partially offset by
higher costs associated with the control agenda. Assets under
management (AUM)
were above $1.7 trillion at quarter-end.
The bank's core net interest margin, which excludes the impact
of CIB's
market-based activities, was down 5 basis points (bps)
sequentially, to 2.59%
due to lower loan yields and higher cash balances.
JPM hit its year-end Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1)
target in the
quarter, reaching 10.1%; up 30 bps from the prior quarter. The
bank also
achieved its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) target at the
firm level of
5.5%. The SLR at the bank level was 5.7% at quarter-end; 30 bps
below its
longer-term target. Fitch regards JPM's capital levels to be
consistent with its
current ratings and would expect the bank to achieve full
compliance with all
regulatory requirements, well ahead of required implementation.
JPM repurchased $1.5 billion of common equity during the
quarter, which leaves
about $3.6 billion of authorization based on the annual CCAR
process. Dividends
per share were $0.40, which equates to a payout ratio of
approximately 29.4% on
a fully diluted basis.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM reported to be compliant with
U.S. final LCR
guidance, although its buffer has moderated to some extent,
given more stringent
final rules. The bank's portfolio of high-quality liquid assets
was $572
billion, which was up from $538 billion a year ago.
