(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects no change to the ratings of Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC (CCP) and Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC (CCP II) as a result of recent program changes. The 'F1' short-term rating on CCP reflects the full guarantee provided by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), rated 'A+/F1' by Fitch, while the 'F1' short-term rating on CCP II is based directly on the repo seller, which is JPMS. Program changes include the ability to issue floating rate notes and notes with a flexible maturity or redemption feature (FMR Notes), including notes that are callable, puttable, callable/puttable, and extendable. Additionally, the occurrence of a JPM Regulatory Event, as defined, would result in all notes becoming due to be redeemed at their redemption price on the fifth business day following the date on which notice is deemed to be given to the holders of the notes. A JPM Regulatory Event would also cause the repurchase dates of all outstanding repurchase transactions to accelerate to the day on which the notes are to be redeemed. A JPM Regulatory Event includes a change in law, rules, or regulations, or a change in JPMS' interpretation of the Volcker Rule that causes the issuer to be deemed a 'covered fund' for purposes of the Volcker Rule. The ratings of CCP are based entirely on the ratings of the parent guarantor, JPMS. The ratings of CCP II are equivalent with the ratings of the repo seller, JPMS. Fitch has given no consideration to any/all collateral provided, as Fitch has not evaluated, nor does the agency expect to review, the collateral policy or collateral assets backing CCP or CCP II. It is Fitch's view that the CCP and CCP II obligations rank pari passu with senior, unsecured, short-term obligations of JPMS. CCP and CCP II are bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicles (SPV) authorized to issue up to $20 billion in commercial paper (CP) each. The programs are perpetual. The repo seller in the CCP program is JPMorgan Clearing Corp. (JPMCC, rated 'A+/F1'), while the repo seller in the CCP II program is JPMS. The SPV is owned and administered by Global Securitization Services LLC and maintains its rights under the tri-party repo. JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA is the issue and paying agent, security agent and custodian for the program. CCP can issue CP with a term of one to 270 days while CCP II can issue CP with a term of one to 397 days. Eligible securities for CCP include equities, U.S. corporate bonds, convertibles and cash. Eligible securities for CCP II include U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Agency securities (including agency MBS), U.S. corporate bonds, ABS, and private-label CMOs. Contact: Primary Analyst Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (January 2014); --''Securities Firms Criteria' (January 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (January 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holdings Companies' (August 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here