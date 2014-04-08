(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) The recently completed April
reinsurance renewals
resulted in a bigger-than-expected drop in prices and suggest
that there will be
another double-digit fall in rates for Florida in the key June
renewals, Fitch
Ratings says. But overall reinsurance spending may be closer to
flat as
increased demand from specialist insurers offsets falling rates.
The price declines, along with more generous policy terms and
conditions, result
from recent low catastrophe losses and continued abundant
reinsurance capacity
from both traditional reinsurance and the growing alternative
capital market.
The June 2014 reinsurance renewals are particularly important as
they primarily
relate to Florida property catastrophe risk, the largest market
for US peak zone
risk. Florida property is among the most widely modelled
catastrophe risks and
is therefore the area of focus for third-party capital.
Consequently it has
experienced the most reinsurance pricing pressure and we expect
competition
between traditional and non-traditional reinsurers to remain
fierce this year.
Florida rates dropped by up to 25% last June.
The build-up of capital is also contributing to ample capacity,
as no major
hurricane has made landfall in the US since Hurricane Wilma hit
Florida in 2005
- the longest interlude since the 1860s. But we still believe
Florida
reinsurance risk is adequately priced despite the recent rate
declines,
particularly compared with property catastrophe reinsurance
pricing in other
countries, which tends to be more fragmented and not as easily
modelled.
The recent growth of Florida-only specialist insurers could help
reverse recent
weaker demand. These firms use more private market reinsurance
and now account
for more than half of the homeowners' insurance market in the
state. Overall
reinsurance spending could therefore hold steady.
The 1 April renewal period primarily focused on the Asian
market. Japanese
catastrophe loss free pricing was down as much as 17.5% for
earthquake and 15%
for wind and flood risks. This reflects the effective payback
reinsurers have
received in the three years since the Tohoku earthquake losses
in 2011, which
resulted in significant rate increases. US and UK/Europe
property catastrophe
reinsurance pricing at 1 April was down 10% to 20% for loss free
accounts, in
line with declines experienced at the 1 January renewals.
