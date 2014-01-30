(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Accounting and Financial
Reporting â€“ 2014 Global
Outlook
here
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Joint ventures and defined-benefit
pensions will be
most affected by new accounting rules in upcoming 2013 financial
statements,
Fitch Ratings says. Fresh disclosures on pension liabilities and
group structure
could be relevant to credit analysis and may affect ratings.
Enhanced disclosure is a core part of the revised standards, so
2013 annual
reports are likely to have fresh details that could be relevant
to our ratings
analyses, for example new details of groupsâ€™ interests in
other entities,
including risks from structured vehicles and the transferability
of cash flows.
Incremental information on future cash flows and a sensitivity
analysis should
give a clearer picture of the likely future cash contributions
necessary to meet
the pension obligation.
There will be substantial changes in group accounting in 2013
annual results.
Rules have been overhauled regarding the entities that have to
be included in
group accounts and those that can remain off balance sheet. The
new rules also
deal with interests in joint arrangements, where control is
shared with another
party. These arrangements are split into ones where the parties
have rights to
the net assets of an investment (joint venture) and ones where
the parties have
specific rights to assets or obligations for liabilities (joint
operations).
The greatest change is the prohibition of proportionate
consolidation for â€œjoint
venturesâ€�. Instead of the income statement and balance sheet
reflecting the
entityâ€™s share in the joint venture line by line, its share of
profits and net
assets will be shown as a single line item under the equity
method. Revenue,
expenses, gross assets and liabilities are likely to reduce,
even though there
may be little impact on net profit or assets. Conversely, for
entities with
interests in â€œjoint operationsâ€�, a method similar to
proportionate consolidation
will now have to be applied. This might increase revenue,
expenses, gross assets
and liabilities where these interests were previously accounted
for under the
equity method.
We expect many large European companies to adopt these group
accounting changes
in their 2013 financial statements, even though the effective
date in the EU was
extended by one year to end-2014. The revisions to the scope of
consolidation
are likely to be more material for financial institutions that
hold interests in
structured entities held off balance sheet. For other
corporates, it is likely
to have an effect in isolated cases only.
Defined-benefit pension liabilities will also rise for some
entities that
previously took advantage of an option to keep some actuarial
losses off balance
sheet to reduce volatility. The revised standard removes the
choice to use this
â€œcorridorâ€� method. Some large corporates in Germany and the
UK, where
defined-benefit pension schemes are common, had previously taken
advantage of
this option. Many companies will also have a modest increase in
pension costs
because they will now have to use the â€˜AAâ€™ bond yield to
calculate asset returns
instead of their own assumptions. We expect the increases to be
relatively small
for most.
For further information on accounting and financial reporting,
see â€œAccounting &
Financial Reporting â€“ 2014 Global Outlookâ€�, published today.
Contact:
John Boulton
Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1673
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
New IFRS Regime for Group Accounting
here
IFRS Accounting for Defined Benefit Pensions
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.