(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) The health of the troubled
Kazakh banking sector
should start to improve as the authorities push ahead with
initiatives to
address weak asset quality while the economy recovers following
a modest
increase in oil prices, Fitch Ratings said at its 11th annual
conference on
Kazakhstan in Almaty yesterday. However, rehabilitation efforts
may hurt bank
creditors before or as any state support kicks in.
Speaking at yesterday's conference, Oleg Smolyakov, a deputy
governor of the
National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) confirmed the NBK's commitment
to conduct an
asset-quality review, together with stress tests, to clarify
banks' true
exposures to distressed assets. Non-performing loans (NPLs) are
often
underreported in Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund
recently
highlighted the importance of getting a clear picture on banks'
asset quality
and capital adequacy, adding that recognition of loan losses and
capital
injections by shareholders will be key to strengthening the
sector.
The asset-quality review is scheduled to start later this year
as part of what
is to become a new supervisory approach. It may conclude that
some banks must
strengthen their capital by raising equity, which will also make
them eligible
for accessing a Tier 2 capital support programme being
considered by the NBK. Mr
Smolyakov said yesterday that the NBK intends to provide interim
liquidity
support and regulatory forbearance to facilitate individual bank
rehabilitation,
when feasible.
NPLs reduced slightly in 2016 to 7% of sector loans (end-2015:
8%), but we still
view asset quality as a serious weakness for the sector as NPL
ratios
significantly understate the extent of problem loans at some
banks. Significant
asset risks also stem from loans not classified as NPLs, such as
restructured
and other distressed exposures. Foreign-currency loans with
grace periods for
payments are also a source of high asset-quality risks as a
result of the 2015
tenge devaluation.
We estimate that unreserved restructured and other distressed
exposures across
the sector were about KZT3 trillion at end-2016 compared with
net NPLs of about
KZT0.5 trillion. The problem exposures of the largest lender,
Kazkommertsbank,
were particularly significant, at about 60% of loans. Sector
foreign-currency
loans, classified as non-impaired, were about KZT3 trillion,
with about a third
of this at Tsesnabank, and a significant portion of these may
need additional
provisioning.
We believe asset quality could improve significantly as a result
of the state's
plan, announced in February, to provide KZT2 trillion through
the problem loan
fund for purchases of distressed loans from troubled banks,
mainly
Kazkommertsbank. However, the risks for bank creditors in
Kazakhstan remain
considerable, as they may be forced to share losses to beef up
troubled banks'
capital bases.
The authorities appear to view bank mergers as an important part
of the sector's
rehabilitation, although we believe mergers will only lead to
sustainable
improvements in solvency if weak banks are sufficiently cleaned
up by the state
or recapitalised by shareholders before being merged. The
authorities also
appear more confident about closing small weak banks if they
fail to raise
sufficient equity capital, mirroring a similar regulatory push
in Russia.
Contact:
Roman Kornev
Director
Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
James Watson
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6657
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001