Rating Rationale
Weak liquidity: The RWN reflects growing risks to Sharp's
liquidity position in
the short-term, due to its upcoming debt maturities and limited
access to the
capital markets, as the technology company struggles to turn
around its
business. Sharp's cash balance was JPY164bn at end-December
2012, significantly
short of the JPY908bn debt and commercial paper maturing in
2013.
Significant upcoming maturities: Although Sharp succeeded in
raising JPY360bn
secured loans from its major banks in September 2012, continuing
support from
these creditors may not be forthcoming when the loans fall due
in June 2013. In
addition the company has a JPY200bn convertible bond due in
September 2013.
Turnaround fragile: The company's Q3FYE13 (financial year ended
March 2013)
operating income of JPY2.6bn was better than each of the
previous four quarters
(aggregate operating loss of JYP240bn), and it has forecast an
operating profit
of JPY11.2bn for Q4FYE13. However, Fitch believes that the
company's turnaround
plan will continue to be a challenge as its trading position is
fragile.
Average recovery rating: A 'RR4' Recovery Rating on its
local-currency senior
unsecured debt rating indicates average recovery (31%-50%) in
the event of a
default.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch aims to resolve the Rating Watch within the next three to
six months,
depending on further developments on Sharp's liquidity position,
including
whether the company will continue to receive support from its
creditor banks.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- failure to obtain further sources of liquidity to meet
short-term obligations
Positive: As the ratings are currently on RWN Fitch's
sensitivities do not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or
collectively, of leading to a positive rating action.
List of rating actions:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs 'B-' remain on RWN
Local-currency senior unsecured rating 'B-' remains on RWN;
Recovery Rating is
'RR4'
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs 'B' remain on RWN
