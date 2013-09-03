(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Vodafone Group Plc's
'A-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN),
following the announcement of its intentions to dispose of its
45% stake in
Verizon Wireless (VZW) for USD130bn. A full list of rating
actions is below.
The event-driven RWN reflects two possible outcomes upon
completion of the VZW
transaction. Vodafone's rating could be affirmed at 'A-' if the
disposal of the
company's VZW stake is successfully completed and if management
continues to
pursue conservative financial policies that give Vodafone the
financial
flexibility to deal with any erosion of its consolidated
financial performance.
A 'A-' rating with a Negative Outlook is possible even after the
sale of the VZW
stake. Net debt would be lower but Vodafone's cash flow would be
more exposed to
its weak Southern European operations and slowing emerging
market growth. Fitch
is also concerned that potential acquisitions could erode the
GBP20bn cash which
Vodafone is retaining from the VZW disposal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Balance Sheet Flexibility
The retained proceeds from the VZW sale more than offset the
increase in debt
from Vodafone's planned acquisition of Kabel Deutschland.
Vodafone's management
has the flexibility to pick an appropriate capital structure and
dividend policy
for a company with a greater European focus, and has said that
it will continue
to target a low 'A' credit rating. Due to the planned reduction
in share
capital, there is still some uncertainty regarding the total
annual dividend
payment that Vodafone shareholders will receive in the financial
year ending
March 2015 and beyond. Fitch will also monitor the impact of
Vodafone's
announced GBP6bn organic investment on the company's medium-term
operating and
financial profile.
Greater Exposure To Southern Europe
Vodafone's 45% stake in VZW has had a significant positive
impact on Vodafone's
credit profile. The substantial dividend Vodafone has received
from VZW has
helped offset the declining profitability in Vodafone's
controlled operations
and significant spectrum investments. Without this valuable
dividend stream,
Vodafone will now be reliant on its European operations for
around
three-quarters of its operating free cash flow. This includes
around 30% from
Southern Europe, where performance has been poor.
Weak Cash Flow Generation
Vodafone's operating free cash flow has been under pressure over
the past two
years, falling to GBp7.7bn in FY13 from GBP8.5bn in FY12 and
GBP9.8bn in FY11.
Fitch is concerned that without the positive offset of the VZW
dividends,
Vodafone's free cash flow is likely to come under further
pressure. High
single-digit pre-dividend free cash flow to sales (as defined by
Fitch) is
expected at the 'A-' rating level.
Potential Acquisition Risk
Following its planned acquisition of Kabel Deutschland, Vodafone
faces similar
strategic challenge choices in its other European markets as to
whether it
should remain mobile-focused, or whether it should improve its
fixed-line
capabilities to match its main European competitors. Vodafone
says it takes
decisions on European fixed-line infrastructure on a
country-by-country basis
and that it could obtain this infrastructure by buying an
existing operator,
building its own or agreeing a wholesale deal with an incumbent.
We do not
expect Vodafone to make acquisitions in all of its major
European markets. With
the cash from the VZW disposal, Vodafone will spend GBP6bn over
three years on
organic investment, some of which will be spent on European
fixed
infrastructure. It is already building a fibre network in Spain
with Orange
(BBB+/Stable) while fixed-mobile integration is less of a risk
in the UK as
fixed-line incumbent BT Group does not have a national mobile
network. However,
we believe Vodafone is still looking for a fixed-line solution
in Italy and
might consider accelerating its fixed-line investments in other
markets.
Liquidity Not a Concern
Vodafone has a strong liquidity position, which will be enhanced
by the disposal
of its VZW stake. As the VZW cash is unlikely to be received in
the next six
months, the planned purchase of Kabel Deutschland could be
financed from
existing cash and investments and by drawing down on existing
credit lines.
For more details of our views on Vodafone's rating, see
"Vodafone: What
Investors Want to Know", dated 19 June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com, which looks
at Vodafone's plans for its stake in Verizon Wireless and the
competitive and
economic challenges it faces in Europe.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
- Expectation of FFO adjusted net leverage being sustained above
2.5x would lead
to negative rating action.
- Even with a successful VZW transaction, negative rating action
could also be
prompted by sustained pressure on free cash flow driven by weak
EBITDA growth,
higher capex and shareholder remuneration, or significant
underperformance in
key markets.
- Successful completion of the Kabel Deutschland acquisition
without successful
completion of the VZW disposal to reduce net debt would lead to
a one-notch
downgrade.
Positive:
FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
together with good FCF
generation would lead to the ratings being removed from RWE and
affirmed. High
single-digit pre-dividend free cash flow to sales is expected at
the 'A-' rating
level. This also assumes that there is no further deterioration
in Vodafone's
operating profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Long-term IDR: 'A-' , maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured: 'A-'maintained on RWN maintained
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Owen Fenton
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1423
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Vodafone: What Investors Want to Know
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.