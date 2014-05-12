(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings said the government's decision
to raise electricity rates for industry will have limited impact on
companies rated by Fitch. Despite the increase in electricity tariff will
pressing the profit margin for the time being, the company will be able to
gradual increase in the charge to the consumer, because they
has a strong position in the industry. Furthermore, electricity is not
is a major cost component for most of the industrial portfolio
rated by Fitch.
In January 2014, the government and parliament have agreed to raise tariffs
industrial electricity began on May 1, 2014. Increased rates ranged
between 40% - 65% and will be implemented in stages every two months from May
until November 2014. If the new tariff has been applied in full,
government expects to save electricity subsidies around USD 8.9 trillion
(USD 774 million).
Among the portfolio are rated by Fitch industry, industrial gas supplier
PT Aneka Gas Industri (AGI; A-(idn) '/ Stable) will be most affected by
This rate increase. Overhead costs, especially the cost of electricity, contributing
approximately 70% of the production cost of AGI. Although the sales contract AGI
allows companies charge around 60% of the increase in electricity prices in
consumers, AGI still have to absorb about 40% of the increase. though
Thus, Fitch expects increased efficiency, thus mitigating partly
of the impact of electricity price increases, so that the level of profit margins
the company will be able to remain stable or only slightly eroded in 2014.
Impact on other companies such as PT Berlina Tbk (Berlina;
A-(idn) '/ Stable), PT Japfa Comfeed Tbk (Japfa; BB-/ A + (idn)' / Stable), and PT Fajar
Solar Wisesa (Dawn, B + / A (idn) '/ Stable) will be limited due to the cost of electricity
not a major component in the cost of production. Berlina is a manufacturer
plastic packaging, Japfa is a manufacturer of animal feed, and Dawn is a manufacturer
packaging made from paper. At the end of 2013, overhead costs contribute
about 20% or less of the total cost of production in each
the company. The three companies also have a market position
strong in their respective industries, such as AGI, and Fitch believes it is
allowing companies to charge the production cost increases
consumers gradually.
The increase electricity rates will impact smaller for palm oil companies
because most of the run of the mill upstream producers using
steam-powered generators. Overhead costs contribute less than 5% of the
total cost of production for companies such as PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and
Technology Tbk (AA (idn) '/ Stable), PT Ivo Mas Tunggal (AA (idn)' / Stable), and PT
Sawit Mas Sejahtera (AA (idn) '/ Stable). The third company is a subsidiary
company of Golden Agri Resources Ltd.
Higher electricity rates will also be applied to luxury residences,
shopping centers, hotels, and government offices. For PT Lippo Tbk Karwaci
(Lippo; BB-/ A + (idn) '/ Stable), the majority of revenue comes from recurring
shopping centers, hospitals, and hotels. For shopping centers, Lippo
imposes a significant portion of utility costs to tenants, while
kepemimipinan hospital market segment allows the company to
charge of electricity cost increases kapada patients. The company has
more limited flexibility in the operation of the hotel to charge hike
operating costs due to intense competition. Nevertheless, the pressure on
hospitality margin will not change the overall Lippo profile because
The segment is not a major source of cash flow.
The cost of electricity is also not mnerupakan major cost component for retailers
are rated by Fitch, as Alfaria Trijaya Resources Tbk (Alfamart;
AA-(idn) '/ Stable) and PT Multipolar Tbk (Multipolar; B + / Stable). Cost of
electricity generally contribute about 10% of total operating costs, the cost of
operations largely consist of employee costs. The increase in rates will
slightly depress margins, but Fitch believes the increase in sales from stores
that opened in recent years to compensate for the increase
operating costs so the profit margin of both companies will remain
stable.