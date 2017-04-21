(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) The fiscal targets in Kenya's
recent Budget
Statement suggest a shift away from strongly expansionary fiscal
policy, Fitch
Ratings says. The impact on Kenya's sovereign credit profile
will depend on the
authorities' ability to deliver ambitious revenue increases and
keep control of
spending in an election year.
On 30 March, Finance Minister Henry Rotich delivered the FY18
budget covering
the fiscal year beginning on 1 July 2017. It targets a reduction
in the fiscal
deficit to 6.0% of GDP, from a projected 8.3% in FY17. The FY17
deficit estimate
is higher than Fitch's 7.1% forecast due to an increase in
capital expenditures,
higher-than-expected current expenditures ahead of the general
election
scheduled for August 2017 and in response to the drought, and
lower-than-expected revenue growth.
The FY18 budget accordingly aims to cut the deficit by reducing
expenditures to
approximately 26% of GDP, from an estimated 28% in FY17. Rotich
told parliament
that the government would "reduce the fiscal deficit and ensure
the continued
sustainability of our debt" and that one-off expenditures seen
in FY17, such as
the KES19.3 billion (USD186 million) in election-related costs,
"are not
expected to recur". The government forecasts the deficit falling
to around 4% of
GDP in FY20.
The FY18 budget appears to signal that a cycle of expansionary
fiscal policy is
coming to an end. Kenya's strong growth - the country averaged
GDP growth of
5.4% per year in 2012-2016 - has been supported by high levels
of public sector
investment. We think that continued high levels of growth will
be dependent upon
continued improvements in the business environment, which would
help to increase
private sector investment to take the place of falling
government spending
levels.
Whether the FY18 budget represents a turning point in Kenya's
public finances
will depend on successful implementation of the envisaged
revenue and spending
measures. We expect the fiscal deficit to begin falling in FY18,
albeit slightly
more slowly, to 6.4% of GDP, but believe that the risks are
weighted to the
downside.
The August elections present the most significant risk to fiscal
consolidation,
as potential social and economic disruption could reduce growth,
leading to
lower revenue collection. The government predicts 2017 GDP
growth of 5.9%, close
to our 6.1% forecast, and drought and slow credit growth present
additional
downside risks. The election is also likely to contribute to
higher-than-expected current expenditures through the first half
of FY18.
Kenya's 'B+' sovereign rating is supported by its high
medium-term growth
potential, but the Negative Outlook reflects how growth has been
financed by
high levels of publicly financed imports, resulting in
persistent fiscal and
external deficits. At around 55%, Kenya's government debt/GDP
ratio remains
slightly below the 'B' category median, but failure to narrow
the budget deficit
could increase the stock of debt.
Failure to consolidate the budget deficit and stabilise
government debt/GDP
would be negative for Kenya's credit profile, while effective
implementation of
a fiscal consolidation plan and stabilisation of government
debt/GDP could lead
to a positive rating action.
Contact:
Jermaine Leonard
Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
