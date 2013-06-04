(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In a new special report, Fitch Ratings discusses the key aspects of its analysis of the German Pfandbrief framework. "The Pfandbrief framework is one of the most comprehensive existing covered bond frameworks," says Susanne Matern, Senior Director at Fitch and Head of Covered Bonds and Structured Finance in in Germany. "There are specific provisions in the legal framework addressing in detail the cover asset segregation and the management and payment continuity of the Pfandbriefe in the immediate aftermath of an issuer defaulting". In addition, Pfandbrief claims are explicitly protected from any restructuring under the German Bank Restructuring Law.

Nevertheless, Fitch considers there are risks with regards to voluntarily held overcollateralisation as well as the liquidity protection mechanism provided in the Pfandbrief Law.

The agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the cover pool available to investors after issuer default. However, uncertainty remains regarding the availability of overcollateralisation in excess of the legally required minimum shortly before issuer insolvency or after issuer insolvency, if it is considered unnecessary to repay outstanding Pfandbriefe.

In Fitch's view, the mandatory 180-day liquidity protection rule laid down in the Pfandbrief Act may also be insufficient to cover liquidity risks after taking into account the potential central bank access of the Pfandbriefbank with limited business activity. "In our view, the mandatory 180-day liquidity protection rule provides comfortable protection for standard German public sector Pfandbriefe and adequate protection for mortgage Pfandbriefe secured by German residential and granular commercial loans. However, we believe it will take longer to liquidate non-granular commercial loans, which may lead to a greater liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for mortgage Pfandbriefe secured by such loans," says Vessela Krmnicek, Director in Fitch's Covered Bonds team.

In May 2005, Germany's laws on Pfandbrief issuance were unified, updated and replaced by a single covered bond act (Pfandbriefgesetz - PfandBG). The original principle of registering assets for the prior benefit of Pfandbrief holders in case of insolvency of the issuer was strengthened by several subsequent amendments to the PfandBG. The Pfandbrief law affect three of the Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) components which are not issuer specific but apply to all Pfandbrief programmes. The three generic components are: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, and the systemic component of the alternative management provisions.

The report entitled 'German Covered Bond Legislative Framework' is available at ww.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.