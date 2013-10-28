Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says KKR & Co L.P.'s (A/Stable)
recent announcement that it will acquire Avoca Capital Holdings is positive for
Avoca and hence will not affect its 'Highest Standards' Asset Manager Rating.
The transaction is expected to close in Q114.
Fitch sees synergies between Avoca and KKR. Specifically, Avoca complements
KKR's business in Europe, which is largely focussed on origination; however,
there may be potential conflicts of interest between the origination and asset
management sides of the business. The combined total assets under management
(AUM) of KKR's global credit management and Avoca's European credit management
business will be approximately USD28bn, of which around USD8bn is currently
managed by Avoca.
Fitch believes that the acquisition will support the growth of products managed
by Avoca. This growth will be supported on the one hand by KKR's brand and
distribution capability and on the other by KKR's ability to meet European risk
retention rules in new CLO issuance. From January 2014, all European CLO
originators or sponsors will be required to retain a 5% interest in any new CLO
issue throughout its life. Smaller asset managers with less financial resources
are less able to meet this requirement than those owned by or part of entities
with significant financial resources. New CLO issuance in Europe recommenced in
2013 with six CLOS totalling approximately USD2bn issued in Q213.
Fitch expects operational risk associated with the transaction to be low: Avoca
staff will become employees KKR and, operationally, there will be no change to
investment reporting lines, processes, systems or locations in the short-term.
Furthermore, measures have been taken to incentivise retention of senior Avoca
staff.
Fitch will monitor the progress of the transaction closely.
Fitch affirmed Avoca's 'Highest Standards' rating on 19 July 2013. Asset manager
operations in the 'Highest Standards' category demonstrate an operational
framework that Fitch considers superior relative to international institutional
investor standards.