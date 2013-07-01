(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, July 01 (Fitch) It is Fitch Ratings's
opinion that Coca-Cola
Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KOF) ratings are unaffected following
the announcement
of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of
Companhia Fluminense
de Refrigerantes, S.A. (Companhia Fluminense). The enterprise
value of the
transaction is USD448 million and will be fully financed with
KOF's available
cash balance. The acquisition is subject to customary closing
conditions and
approvals.
Fitch beleives that this acquisition will not have a material
impact on KOF's
financial position and operational profile. On a pro forma
basis, considering an
annual EBITDA contribution from Companhia Fluminense of around
USD40 million,
KOF's total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA would be
around 1.2x and 0.9x,
respectively. In addition, the acquisition fits with KOF's
growth strategy in
territories that are contiguous to its existing geographic
footprint. Expected
synergies of USD14 million in the following 18 to 24 months are
estimated as a
result of this transaction.
Companhia Fluminense's territories cover parts of the states of
Minas Gerais,
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo and operate 1 bottling plant and 4
distribution
centers. During the last 12 months as of March 2013, the company
sold 56.6
million unit cases of beverages, including beer, and generated
revenues of
around USD232 million.
KOF's ratings are supported by the company's substantial free
cash flow
generation, solid financial position, ample financial
flexibility and strong
business profile. The ratings also reflect the company's
strategic relationship
with The Coca-Cola Company (KO, rated 'A+' with a Stable Outlook
by Fitch) and
the explicit and implicit financial support KOF has received
from KO. In
addition, the ratings consider the geographical diversification
of the EBITDA
generated outside Mexico, as well as its strong credit profile.
Fitch currently rates KOF as follows:
--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Local Currency IDR 'A';
--National Scale Long-term rating 'AAA(mex)';
--National Scale Short-term rating 'F1+(mex)';
--Senior notes for USD500 million 'A'.
--Certificados Bursatiles issuance KOF 13 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Viktoria Krane
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.