HONG KONG/LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Korea's KRW17.3trn
supplementary budget will
delay further fiscal consolidation, but is consistent with the
sovereign's
'AA-'/Stable rating, Fitch Ratings says. Sustained fiscal
discipline in recent
years has given Korea some headroom to accommodate fresh
stimulus, but any
inability to resume fiscal consolidation could limit the
potential for upward
ratings pressure.
We think the supplementary budget illustrates policy flexibility
in the face of
an economic slowdown rather than a sudden break with the prudent
policy stance
that underpinned our upgrade of the sovereign last September.
The supplementary
budget, which totals KRW19.3trn (1.5% of GDP) if state funds are
included,
indicates that Korea's authorities also remain cautious
regarding the global
economic outlook and its possible implications for Korean
growth. This concern
was reflected in their recent decision to lower their real GDP
growth forecast
to 2.3% from 3.0% in 2013. It was also evident in the two
stimulus packages
presented last year, which totalled KRW14.4trn, or 1.2% of GDP.
The Korean government announced the supplementary budget on
Tuesday. It will
mainly be funded by bond issuance. According to the government's
own
calculations (which exclude social security funds), it will
increase the 2013
budget deficit to 1.8% of GDP from 0.3% in 2012 and debt to GDP
by 1.9pp to
36.2% of GDP at end-2013.
The main provisions of the stimulus component, such as job
creation, SME
support, and measures to boost the housing market, are
consistent with pre- and
post-election pro-growth policy statements by the government of
Park Geun-hye,
which won power in December. The administration recently
unveiled a 140-point
policy agenda that stressed "fiscal soundness" and said that
"middle and
long-term fiscal sustainability" would be a key component of the
National Fiscal
Management Plan for 2013-2017.
A continued emphasis on fiscal prudence would support Korea's
creditworthiness
if it resulted in a resumption of the improvement in public debt
dynamics after
a delay caused by the supplementary budget. At 34.3% at
end-2012, according to
the government's figures, debt to GDP is already higher than the
'AA' median of
32.0%.
Our September upgrade incorporated an assessment that
geopolitical risks
associated with North Korea cannot be entirely discounted, but
are not
inconsistent with an 'AA-' rating. The recent rise in tensions
between the North
and South does not materially affect this assessment.
We continue to judge that the risk of a military conflict or a
sudden collapse
of the North (leading to reunification costs for the South)
remains small, and
therefore does not have implications for South Korea's current
ratings. This
judgement is partly informed by recent historical experience,
such as in 2010,
when tensions with North Korea had arguably increased even
further, but
hostilities did not ultimately reach the point where South
Korea's
creditworthiness was affected.
Contact:
Art Woo
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9925
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two
Lippo Centre
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
