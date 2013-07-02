(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Korea's banks -
especially the big
commercial ones - may control their loan growth and avoid large
M&A transactions
in order to build up sufficient capital buffers on top of the
Basel III
requirements, Fitch Ratings says. We do not expect their Basel
III capital
ratios to change significantly from their current Basel II
ratios. But the banks
are likely to conserve more capital to meet the higher buffers,
especially for
the banks that will be designated domestic systemically
important banks (D-SIB).
We estimate the system-wide common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to
be 10.4% at
end-March 2013, already comfortably above the 4.5% minimum
requirement and the
2.5% capital conservation buffer being phased in from December
2013 through to
2019. The overall impact is limited for the Korean banks because
almost
three-quarters of regulatory capital is already common equity.
The regulator
estimated the system's end-2012 total capital adequacy ratio
should be boosted
slightly by 22bp when Basel III is fully implemented - due to
Korea's
conservative treatment of some revaluation reserve items under
Basel II.
But a more challenging D-SIB buffer - of up to 2.5% - will be
required for some
big banks, like Kookmin. There may even be a countercyclical
buffer, although
the Korean regulator has not proposed one yet. We expect the
large banks to hold
an additional buffer over regulatory requirements, leading them
to maintain a
total CET1 ratio at 10% or higher, so they can pay out dividends
freely even in
difficult times when they report losses.
Bank holding companies (BHCs) are likely to see more significant
changes as they
currently calculate risk-weighted assets under Basel I. We
expect the adoption
of Basel II and Basel III to substantially strengthen BHCs' risk
management
procedures as they develop their own internal rating models over
the next few
years. The new requirements should also encourage bank groups to
reduce
leverage.
We believe most of Korea's BHCs should be able to meet the new
requirements,
since the system-wide average Tier 1 ratio was 10.5% at
end-March 2013. Hana
Financial Group is an outlier with only a 7.9% Tier 1 ratio, and
its capital has
been under pressure since it embarked on its acquisition of
Korea Exchange Bank.
We expect BHCs to avoid significant M&A activities that would
jeopardise their
leverage.
Issuance of Basel III subordinated securities is likely to start
in 2014 because
the contribution from legacy instruments will be phased out by
10% each year. We
expect that banks may tap new securities in local currency for
the first few
years to take advantage of local demand, before venturing into
foreign-currency
issues. This way, they can benefit from a simpler and cheaper
transaction while
they adjust to the new securities. But some wholesale investors
- both local and
foreign - are restricted from investing in new-style
instruments. The set-up of
a local primary market for Basel III securities in H213 by local
authorities
should support local-currency issuance.
We also believe BHCs are more likely to be the issuers of more
complex
contingent capital instruments, as they are unlikely to want
their holdings in
bank subsidiaries to be at risk of being diluted.
Contact:
Heakyu Chang
Director
Financial Institutions
+822 3278 8363
Fitch Ratings Korea
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul 150-737
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.