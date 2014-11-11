(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 11 (Fitch) South Korea's policy
emphasis on fiscal
stimulus, supporting lending to SMEs and easing prudential
regulations on home
purchases, should help to provide a cyclical uplift to the
economy, says Fitch
Ratings. However, the agency highlights that the new policy
agenda only
indirectly addresses some of the key structural challenges
facing the Korean
economy over the long term - such as weak domestic demand and
relatively high
household debt.
Fitch's macroeconomic outlook remains relatively favourable over
the medium
term, forecasting real GDP growth to pick up to 3.9% in 2015
from 3.7% this
year. Notably, the economic growth rate should remain higher
than the median of
its 'AA'/'AAA' rated peers.
Korea's economic position continues, on balance, to be a source
of credit and
sovereign ratings strength, and the recent policy shift should
not fundamentally
alter the outlook. Korea has room to ease fiscal policy, owing
to moderate
public debt and having posted a central government budget
surplus in all but one
year since 2000. The Bank of Korea also maintains some
flexibility to loosen
monetary conditions further, having cut the policy rate by a
cumulative 50bp
thus far in 2014 to 2%.
The external environment is also generally favourable for the
cyclical outlook.
Korea's traditionally strong net external creditor position is
likely to improve
further in 2014, bolstered by a forecast current account surplus
of 5.9% of GDP.
The stabilisation of the US economy and falling oil prices, if
sustained, would
also contribute to final demand.
Working against these potentially positive trends are the
depreciation of the
yen, which has led to the appreciation of Korea's nominal
effective exchange
rate (NEER) at a time when the NEER of its principal trade
competitors such as
Taiwan and Japan are falling. The slowdown in growth in China,
together with its
macroeconomic risks, may also add to the challenges for Korean
export growth
over the medium term.
The economy is facing longer-term challenges despite the
generally strong
macroeconomic position underpinning the Korean sovereign, and
the recent
economic policy shift is not expected to directly mitigate the
associated risks.
Korea's average income is lower than that of its comparably
rated sovereign
peers, and the government has diagnosed the risk of the economy
falling into a
"low-level equilibrium". Household debt which is already high -
85% of GDP at
end-June 2014 - means there are risks of a self-reinforcing weak
growth scenario
over the long term where slow real wage growth hampers domestic
demand, in turn
affecting business investment and banks' willingness to lend.
Evidence that the Korean economy can grow sufficiently to narrow
the income gap
with its rating peers, without a significant build-up of
household debt and a
rise in risks to the financial sector, would be positive for the
sovereign
credit.
