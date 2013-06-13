(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13

A sale of a minority stake in Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) by the government should not change the bank's 'AA-' support-driven rating, Fitch Ratings says. We believe there is an extremely high probability of state support for the policy bank, and expect the solvency guarantee to remain intact as long as the state maintains majority ownership.

We believe that government is highly unlikely to reduce its stake to below 50% - even though IBK has been in a long-running privatisation process since its partial IPO in 1994. As one of Korea's three policy banks, IBK's mandate to provide credits to SMEs means its focus on small (but viable) manufacturing companies is increasingly important in Korea's recovery from the 2008 global financial crisis, and in delivering the current administration's objective of creating more jobs by fostering SMEs.

We do not see any major obstacle for government to sell down the stake, assuming that it is not too sensitive to the prevailing share price. Government has previously failed to sell more IBK shares due to unfavourable equity market conditions, although it has planned to do so every year. Contrary to the sale plan, government had been called to inject fresh equity capital into the policy bank whenever Korea's economy was in stress.

We also believe that the sale of a minority stake would not result in a significant change to IBK's operations, although it could cause the bank to be more commercially driven. At this stage, we do not expect any change to the IBK Act which governs the bank's operations and mandates it to focus on SMEs. IBK's 'AA-' support-driven rating is equalised with that of the sovereign, and underpinned by the de facto state solvency guarantee under Article 43 of the IBK Act. The government is legally obliged to cover IBK's losses should the bank's capital reserve funds fail to do so. IBK is effectively 72.30%-owned by the state (68.84% directly, 1.91% through Korea Finance Corporation and 1.55% through Export-Import Bank of Korea ).

Government has recently indicated a strong willingness to sell a non-controlling stake in IBK. We see the move as an effort to raise funds for the welfare initiatives that President Park Geun-hye laid out in the presidential election campaign.