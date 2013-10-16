(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Korea's
policy financial
institutions (FIs) are likely to play an increasingly important
role in the
economy, given the government's initiatives to support SMEs and
low- to
mid-income households, as well as meeting the rising debt
restructuring demands
from some of the country's troubled corporates.
The increased focus on policy roles means that the
privatisations of certain
policy banks are likely to not proceed, while Korea Development
Bank is likely
to be remerged with Korea Finance Corporation.
Korea stands out among developed markets in terms of policy
banks and non-policy
FIs playing such significant roles within the financial system.
Their support
for companies in weak sectors, such as shipbuilding, shipping
and construction,
is expected to result in asset quality deterioration among the
policy FIs, to
the point that their capital may come under pressure. However,
Fitch expects the
government to provide any capital, if needed, in a timely
manner. Meanwhile,
support for the broader economy, including employment growth, is
expected to
indirectly benefit the country's commercial banks.
The full report "Korea's Policy Financial Institutions; Policy
Functions Set to
Increase to Support Economy" is available on
www.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+822 3278 8372
Fitch Ratings Limited
9F Kyobo Securities Building, 26-4 Youido-Dong,
Youngdeungpo-Gu, Seoul, Korea
Heakyu Chang
Director
+822 3278 8363
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
