Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Korean government's proposed sale of
equity stakes in two regional banks under the Woori Finance Holdings (WFH) group
is unlikely to be completed soon. The credit implications for the successful
bidders - rated by Fitch - hinge on how the main bidding process shapes up, says
the agency.
A cash- or debt-funded acquisition would be likely to have a negative impact on
the credit profile of the successful bidders. But the government is at a
"preliminary" stage of building a solid level of domestic investor interest.
This potentially signals that the authorities are rather price sensitive, and
that the main bidding process could take some time to complete.
The likely acquirers may see franchise-value benefits from acquiring one, or
both, of these banks. But potential buyers will still face challenges with
integration.
Preliminary bidding interest in acquiring equity stakes in Kwangju and Kyongnam
is evident, and spans a range of domestic financial institutions. But the
certainty of an acquisition will not materialise for at least several months.
The agency is not contemplating any rating action until the main bidding process
gets under way and the likely acquirers become known - by around year-end or
early 2014.
The decision to speed up the longstanding objective of selling equity stakes in
the two regional banks is in line with the government's near-term priority of
raising cash for welfare initiatives. Moreover, it makes sense to prioritise the
sale of non-core operations of the WFH - established in 2001 by the government
to consolidate several banks that failed during the 1997 Asian Crisis.
We also believe that governance and operational benefits are likely to follow a
sell-down in the state's 57% equity stake in WFH, held through the Korea Deposit
Insurance Corporation (KDIC).
Nonetheless, funding strategies and integration challenges will be important
determinants of the credit profiles of acquiring financial institutions,
alongside the expected franchise-value benefits.
Fitch continues to see the eventual prospect of an outright sale of Woori Bank
as even more challenging. In the absence of foreign buyer participation, this is
because domestic purchasers of sufficient scale may lack the financial
flexibility to make such an acquisition, especially with the tougher Basel III
capital standards being phased in from December 2013. We believe there is also a
high chance for labour issues to arise, as a domestic merger would result in
substantial branch overlap - particularly in the cities.