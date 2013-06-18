(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Some short-term delay in public investment and economic
reform may result from Sunday's ruling by the Kuwaiti constitutional court and
the consequent dissolution of the government-friendly parliament, Fitch Ratings
says. However, the approval of the change in the electoral law to one person-one
vote means that the next parliament should remain relatively cooperative - and
continue to work with the executive to implement key reforms and projects, as
has been the case so far in 2013.
The Emir had previously changed the electoral law by decree before new elections
were held at the end of 2012. This followed a turbulent political year that saw
the dissolution in June of a parliament that was largely hostile to the
appointed government. The parliament that resulted from the December elections
was more pro-government, and passed a number of long-awaited laws - such as the
new Company Act to modernize the business environment, in addition to populist
measures such as a consumer debt bailout. Importantly, legislation passed by the
current parliament is expected to stand after its dissolution. The government
was also able to push through a number of projects, such as the awards of two
major infrastructure contracts (the Al-Zour power and water plant and the Subiya
causeway).
Sunday's court ruling means that the current parliament will now be dissolved
and new elections held. The resulting political uncertainty could delay
additional reforms and public investment, but this should be short-lived as
elections must be held within two months of the dissolution. The outcome of the
election will depend partly on the participation of opposition politicians that
had boycotted the previous poll. However, the constitutional court's approval of
the one person-one vote system means opposition representation will probably be
smaller than in early 2012, and the upcoming parliament will therefore probably
remain relatively government friendly.
In the medium term, Fitch expects progress in modernizing and diversifying the
economy to remain hampered by weaknesses in government effectiveness relative to
Kuwait's 'AA' rated peers. Kuwaiti politics has always stood apart in the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Disagreements between the elected
parliament and the appointed government have affected the ability to implement
reforms and modernize the economy. On the other hand, Kuwait's relatively open
institutions, including higher voice and accountability (as measured by the
World Bank indicators) than its GCC peers, are a key rating strength. Sunday's
ruling by the constitutional court testifies to the independence of the judicial
system.
Kuwait's constitutional court ruled on Sunday that the current National Assembly
was not valid due to the unconstitutionality of the establishment of the
electoral committee that oversaw the last elections. However, it approved the
new electoral law passed by decree in 2012, changing the number of votes per
person from four to one.
We rate Kuwait 'AA' with a Stable Outlook.