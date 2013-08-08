(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the weak H113
trading results
announced by Ladbrokes plc (Ladbrokes, 'BB+'/Stable Outlook),
which also include
exceptional charges in relation to its online business, reflect
a combination of
events factored into its rating as well as the cost of a
turnaround of the
online business that should yield benefits over time. However,
rating headroom
will reduce in the course of 2013.
UK betting is structurally subject to recurring adverse racing
results and race
cancellations, as well as a fast pace of innovation and taxation
that exposes
trading to a very challenging environment. These elements concur
to capping
ratings of industry participants to a low investment grade
threshold, and are
factored into Ladbrokes' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+'.
Fitch believes that Ladbrokes' weak H113 results should be read
in this context,
where the company suffered a GBP21m drop in operating profit
from the absorption
of the new gaming machine tax, additional costs from investment
in its store
network (higher broadcasting content costs and new stores) and
the end of the
growth momentum of its machines.
All this was exacerbated by the online gaming unit's challenges.
Ladbrokes is
still completing a lengthy relaunch of its online unit but its
under-performing
online gaming offer and customer relationship management system
should soon
start benefitting from the Playtech joint venture announced this
March (see
"Fitch: Ladbrokes' Playetch Transaction Unlikely To Hit Ratios"
dated 12 March
2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Many other initiatives taken by
management are
also on track and should enable Ladbrokes to catch up much of
the ground lost in
the past four years to the much stronger performing William Hill
Online (who in
the same H113 period reported a healthy profit margin of 34%
against the 11.9%
of Ladbrokes's digital unit) and Party.bwin.
Offsetting these challenges Fitch expects immediate benefits on
2013's results
from new store openings and a more effective liability
management system that is
delivering higher profit margins to the company's betting
operations. The point
of consumption gaming tax that the UK Government is likely to
pursue in 2014 for
online gaming should, following some potential temporary
disruption, favour
industry players like Ladbrokes that are more established in
the UK.
We have rebased our projections to include weaker profits from
UK retail as well
as slower growth from gaming machines and the 2013 exceptional
charges. We
project that 2013 free cash flow (FCF) could fall into mildly
negative territory
(against the previous expectation of approximately GBP50m), but
should improve
from 2014. Despite a 2013 peak of 3.1x - 3.2x, funds from
operations adjusted
net leverage (FYE12: 2.9x) should, from 2014, drop below the
critical level of
3.2x, which Fitch considers the highest leverage compatible with
the company's
current 'BB+' IDR.
Should however Ladbrokes' trading performance not show signs of
recovery by the
end of 2013, Fitch is likely to consider a negative rating
action.
