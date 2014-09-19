(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, September 19 (Fitch) Hyundai Motor Group's planned KRW10.55trn (USD10.1bn) acquisition of land in Seoul for its headquarters is likely to have only a limited impact on the ratings of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC; BBB+/Stable) and Kia Motors Corporation (Kia; BBB+/Stable), Fitch Ratings says. Fitch believe HMC and Kia's credit profiles will remain in line with their current rating levels after the acquisition even though the group's bid for the land was much higher than market expectations and three times the appraisal value of KRW3.3trn. Three Hyundai Motor Group companies - HMC, Kia and Hyundai Mobis - on 18 September 2014 won the bid for the site in Seoul's Gangnam district. The site is owned by Korea Electric Power Corp. (AA-/Stable), which uses it for its headquarters. Hyundai Motor Group plans to develop the site into a major business centre that will include the group's global headquarters, and other facilities such as hotels, convention space and an auto theme park. The group has not yet announced how much the three group companies will contribute to finance the purchase. However, as of December 2013, HMC and Kia had a combined (excluding HMC's financial subsidiaries) net cash position of KRW17trn. As such Fitch believes HMC and Kia will be able to maintain a net cash position even after the acquisition. The group will likely need more capital to develop the land, but it said the costs will be spread out among its 30 affiliates over several years. Fitch expects HMC and Kia to continue to generate positive free cash flow based on moderate sales growth and high capacity utilisation despite lower margins and intensifying competition in the near term. Contact: Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Republic of Korea Shelley Jang Associate Director +82 2 3278 8370 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.