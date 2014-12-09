(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) The agreement to extend maturities on bonds issued by Iceland's Landsbankinn hf. will cut Iceland's private foreign-debt service burden over the next three years, reducing the risk of balance-of-payment pressures and improving external financing sustainability, Fitch Ratings says. According to the Central Bank of Iceland (CBI), the bond renegotiation will reduce Icelandic residents' foreign-debt service up to 2018 by ISK124bn (USD997m), or around 6.6% of this year's GDP. Agreement to amend the bonds was reached between government-owned Landsbankinn hf. and LBI hf., which is managing the winding-up of Landsbanki Islands hf., following its collapse in 2008. The agreement can be implemented after the CBI, in consultation with the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, granted LBI hf. exemption from capital controls last week, enabling it to make payments to priority creditors outside Iceland. The outstanding balance of the bonds is ISK226bn. ISK30bn will be repaid to creditors initially and the remaining ISK196bn will be repaid in instalments on ten tranches of bonds maturing every second year to 2026. Previously, the final payment would have taken place in 2018. The agreement also allows Landsbankinn hf. the option to extend payments maturing in 2018 and 2020 under certain circumstances, but not beyond the new final date. Substantial amounts of Iceland's failed bank estates' debt are unlikely to be honoured in full, so external vulnerability can be overstated. Nevertheless, external debt is far higher than that of 'BBB' rating peers following the 2008 bank failures and is a ratings weakness. This smoother external repayment schedule lessens the risk that balance-of-payments pressures around large individual repayment dates will destabilise the Icelandic economy, requiring an adjustment in the exchange rate and domestic demand. The CBI press release stated that amending the bonds "will facilitate capital account liberalisation" but it is not clear how and when Iceland's capital controls will be fully removed. Greater clarity on this would be positive for Iceland's 'BBB'/Stable sovereign rating (although potential balance-of-payments problems are a risk associated with their removal), as would a continuation of steady declines in the public debt and external debt ratios. Contact: Alex Muscatelli Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Iceland here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.