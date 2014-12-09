(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) The agreement to extend maturities
on bonds issued
by Iceland's Landsbankinn hf. will cut Iceland's private
foreign-debt service
burden over the next three years, reducing the risk of
balance-of-payment
pressures and improving external financing sustainability, Fitch
Ratings says.
According to the Central Bank of Iceland (CBI), the bond
renegotiation will
reduce Icelandic residents' foreign-debt service up to 2018 by
ISK124bn
(USD997m), or around 6.6% of this year's GDP.
Agreement to amend the bonds was reached between
government-owned Landsbankinn
hf. and LBI hf., which is managing the winding-up of Landsbanki
Islands hf.,
following its collapse in 2008. The agreement can be implemented
after the CBI,
in consultation with the Minister of Finance and Economic
Affairs, granted LBI
hf. exemption from capital controls last week, enabling it to
make payments to
priority creditors outside Iceland.
The outstanding balance of the bonds is ISK226bn. ISK30bn will
be repaid to
creditors initially and the remaining ISK196bn will be repaid in
instalments on
ten tranches of bonds maturing every second year to 2026.
Previously, the final
payment would have taken place in 2018. The agreement also
allows Landsbankinn
hf. the option to extend payments maturing in 2018 and 2020
under certain
circumstances, but not beyond the new final date.
Substantial amounts of Iceland's failed bank estates' debt are
unlikely to be
honoured in full, so external vulnerability can be overstated.
Nevertheless,
external debt is far higher than that of 'BBB' rating peers
following the 2008
bank failures and is a ratings weakness.
This smoother external repayment schedule lessens the risk that
balance-of-payments pressures around large individual repayment
dates will
destabilise the Icelandic economy, requiring an adjustment in
the exchange rate
and domestic demand.
The CBI press release stated that amending the bonds "will
facilitate capital
account liberalisation" but it is not clear how and when
Iceland's capital
controls will be fully removed. Greater clarity on this would be
positive for
Iceland's 'BBB'/Stable sovereign rating (although potential
balance-of-payments
problems are a risk associated with their removal), as would a
continuation of
steady declines in the public debt and external debt ratios.
