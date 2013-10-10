(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Major merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions don't always create value and can affect companies' rating profiles beyond their debt leverage, according to Fitch Ratings. Food, beverage, tobacco and consumer products companies have conducted large M&A transactions with varying degrees of success. The international beer and tobacco industries are ideal for major M&A as acquired entities tend to be in new markets for the acquirer and already enjoy a large critical mass. Major EMEA-based tobacco companies have accomplished smooth and successful acquisitions that generate strong cash flow by introducing best practices, regional cost rationalization programs and rollouts of international brands. Examples include Imperial Tobacco's Group PLC 's ('BBB'/Stable) acquisition of Altadis as well as InBev's, Carlsberg's and Heineken's respective acquisitions of Anheuser Busch and Scottish & Newcastle. The food and consumer industries pose more integration risks as large acquisitions can be in overlapping markets or add complexity to already large organizations. Unilever's acquisition of BestFoods left Unilever with an excessive number of brands (often in slow-growth categories) and prompted a decade-long restructuring process that is likely not over. Conversely, the success of Nestle's acquisition of Ralston Purina was aided by the fact that the integration did not put Nestle's entire organization in play and also by Nestle's decision to merge its own pet food units into the acquired entity. For more information on this topic and answers to additional investor questions, please see our special report, "Investor FAQs: Recent Questions on the Food, Beverage, Tobacco and Consumer Products Sectors," published on Oct. 1, 2013 and available on our Website www.fitchratings.com Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta Milano, 20123 Wesley E. Moultrie II, CFA Managing Director, Corporates +1 312 368-3186 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Investor FAQs: Recent Questions on the Food, Beverage, Tobacco and Consumer Products Sectors here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.