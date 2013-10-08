(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Large Regional Bank Periodic Review (The Sweet Spot of Banking in a No-Growth Environment) here CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) In the face of a difficult operating and regulatory environment, good liquidity, improving capital and better asset quality are all contributing to stable credit profiles for the largest U.S. regional banks according to Fitch. As a group, the 14 Fitch-rated large regionals are generally better positioned to thrive in the current environment than larger global trading institutions or smaller community banks. Like other banks, the large regionals continue to face a tough industry outlook as a result of sluggish economic growth, high (and increasing) regulatory costs, and a still-unfavorable interest rate environment. However, earnings performance for the group continues to improve and results are now approaching or exceeding precrisis levels. Large regional banks are not immune from the broader industry problem of net interest margin (NIM) compression. Deposit repricing opportunities are essentially exhausted, and asset yields are still under pressure. The industry could begin to report some NIM expansion as interest rates rise. However, a more meaningful impact on earnings won't be seen until short-term rates start to move higher, given banks' exposure to floating-rate loans. With no significant moves at the short end of the curve expected for several quarters, NIMs are unlikely to improve much over the near term, and could worsen further. Asset quality for these banks continues to improve, though net charge-offs (NCOs) for residential mortgages remain stubbornly high and well above normalized historical levels. Future asset quality strengthening will require that improvements in loss performance on 1-4 family residential mortgages outpace any mean-reverting loss increases in other asset classes (particularly commercial and industrial loans, credit cards or auto loans). Fitch completed a peer review of large regional banks on Oct. 8. Rating actions taken presume that Congress will resolve the ongoing debt ceiling debate and avoid a U.S. government default. Failure to successfully resolve the debt ceiling issue will likely have meaningful ramifications for the economy and financial industry, though this is not explicitly incorporated into the ratings. For additional analysis of large regional banks, see the special report, "Large Regional Bank Periodic Review: The Sweet Spot of Banking in a No-Growth Environment," dated Oct. 8, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-5472 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.