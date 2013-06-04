(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Recent announcements by Goldman Sachs
Asset Management
and The Carlyle Group that they intend to launch new business
development
companies (BDCs), following Blackstone's entry into the space in
2009, confirm
the attractiveness of the BDC structure as an asset-management
vehicle, but also
likely point to increasing pressure on industry returns as
competition heats up,
according to Fitch.
We believe new entrants into the BDC space have been drawn by
attractive
relative returns in a period of broader spread tightening, as
well as the
permanent nature of the BDC capital structure, and the ability
to access retail
investor distribution markets. With income-oriented investors
increasingly
starved for yield, BDCs' REIT-like dividend structures are
attractive for retail
investors.
In evaluating the impact of new entrants, we will be focused on
the extent to
which new BDCs concentrate on pure middle-market origination as
opposed to
trading in more liquid, broadly syndicated deals. An origination
focus would
likely have a more direct impact on BDC competitive dynamics,
including
underwriting standards and pricing.
Effective management of a BDC requires the build-out of a
sufficiently staffed,
direct, middle-market origination platform, with an increased
focus on managing
a steady and reliable dividend, as the registered investment
company (RIC)
structure requires the distribution of 90% of taxable income to
shareholders. We
believe these elements may require different staffing needs and
investment
strategies relative to traditional alternative investment
activities.
We completed a peer review of BDCs on May 6. For a detailed
review of rating
rationale and credit profiles for Fitch-rated BDCs, see the
special report
"Business Development Companies (A Comparative Analysis, 2012)",
dated May 6,
2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Business Development Companies (A Comparative Analysis: 2012)
here
