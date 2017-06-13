(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Latin American Election Cycle and Rating Implications here NEW YORK, June 13 (Fitch) The results of Latin America's heavy election cycle over the next year and a half could have varied rating implications, with fiscal consolidation being a key challenge as new governments face low economic growth and reduced revenues, especially related to commodities, making it even more difficult to stem adverse debt dynamics, according to a new special report by Fitch Ratings. Presidential elections are scheduled in seven countries (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Venezuela), with term limits in all countries except for one (Venezuela) leading to new presidents. In addition, there will be important congressional elections in Argentina, which will test the Macri administration's reform agenda, and El Salvador, where months of political gridlock have led to dwindling government financing options and a debt default. Elections will be particularly important for rating dynamics in countries with a Negative Rating Outlook, such as Chile, Brazil and Mexico. Chile's low economic growth environment and higher fiscal deficits have led its debt burden to double over the past five years. In Brazil, a series of corruption scandals have engulfed the political establishment and increased political uncertainty and could lead to greater contentiousness in the next elections. Strong political leadership will be required in order to continue to pass reforms that improve the outlook for growth and public finances. In Mexico, sluggish economic growth, and institutional weaknesses such as the high incidence of crime and the perception of increased corruption have reduced President Pena Nieto's popularity. Upcoming NAFTA negotiations are also influencing the political uncertainty. The elections are important to Costa Rica and El Salvador as well to see if they help in breaking the political deadlock that has led to negative rating movements over the last six months. Fiscal reform measures are pending, with possible ratings implications in both countries. In addition, the next government of El Salvador will likely inherit a weak economy. In Venezuela, where economic and political dynamics have been extremely challenging, presidential elections are currently scheduled for December 2018. The government has called for a Constituent Assembly, which could alter the election schedule, while the opposition is seeking a change in government. The situation remains very fluid. A new government could lead to policy changes aimed at eliminating severe economic distortions, but the probability of default remains high. While Colombia's Rating Outlook is Stable, fiscal consolidation will be challenged by low growth and the implementation of the peace agreement with the FARC. Fitch expects the transition of power following the elections to be smooth in all countries, with the possible exception of Venezuela. Elections themselves do not directly impact ratings unless accompanied by marked shifts in policies. Fitch will continue to monitor how economic policies and performance evolve following the elections. A marked policy shift away from market-friendly policies could weigh on the credit profiles of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. An end to political gridlock in Costa Rica or El Salvador, on the other hand, could support their credit profiles. The next administrations in both Chile and Colombia will face challenges to achieving fiscal consolidation, which will be central to those countries' rating trajectories. Contact: Richard Francis Director +1 212-908-0898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1 212-908-0324 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 