(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Latin American Election Cycle and
Rating
Implications
here
NEW YORK, June 13 (Fitch) The results of Latin America's heavy
election cycle
over the next year and a half could have varied rating
implications, with fiscal
consolidation being a key challenge as new governments face low
economic growth
and reduced revenues, especially related to commodities, making
it even more
difficult to stem adverse debt dynamics, according to a new
special report by
Fitch Ratings.
Presidential elections are scheduled in seven countries (Brazil,
Chile,
Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Venezuela), with term
limits in all
countries except for one (Venezuela) leading to new presidents.
In addition,
there will be important congressional elections in Argentina,
which will test
the Macri administration's reform agenda, and El Salvador, where
months of
political gridlock have led to dwindling government financing
options and a debt
default.
Elections will be particularly important for rating dynamics in
countries with a
Negative Rating Outlook, such as Chile, Brazil and Mexico.
Chile's low economic
growth environment and higher fiscal deficits have led its debt
burden to double
over the past five years. In Brazil, a series of corruption
scandals have
engulfed the political establishment and increased political
uncertainty and
could lead to greater contentiousness in the next elections.
Strong political
leadership will be required in order to continue to pass reforms
that improve
the outlook for growth and public finances. In Mexico, sluggish
economic growth,
and institutional weaknesses such as the high incidence of crime
and the
perception of increased corruption have reduced President Pena
Nieto's
popularity. Upcoming NAFTA negotiations are also influencing the
political
uncertainty.
The elections are important to Costa Rica and El Salvador as
well to see if they
help in breaking the political deadlock that has led to negative
rating
movements over the last six months. Fiscal reform measures are
pending, with
possible ratings implications in both countries. In addition,
the next
government of El Salvador will likely inherit a weak economy.
In Venezuela, where economic and political dynamics have been
extremely
challenging, presidential elections are currently scheduled for
December 2018.
The government has called for a Constituent Assembly, which
could alter the
election schedule, while the opposition is seeking a change in
government. The
situation remains very fluid. A new government could lead to
policy changes
aimed at eliminating severe economic distortions, but the
probability of default
remains high. While Colombia's Rating Outlook is Stable, fiscal
consolidation
will be challenged by low growth and the implementation of the
peace agreement
with the FARC.
Fitch expects the transition of power following the elections to
be smooth in
all countries, with the possible exception of Venezuela.
Elections themselves do
not directly impact ratings unless accompanied by marked shifts
in policies.
Fitch will continue to monitor how economic policies and
performance evolve
following the elections. A marked policy shift away from
market-friendly
policies could weigh on the credit profiles of Argentina, Brazil
and Mexico. An
end to political gridlock in Costa Rica or El Salvador, on the
other hand, could
support their credit profiles. The next administrations in both
Chile and
Colombia will face challenges to achieving fiscal consolidation,
which will be
central to those countries' rating trajectories.
Contact:
Richard Francis
Director
+1 212-908-0898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0324
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
