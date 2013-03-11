March 11 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) The rise in German house prices in 2011-2012
was less pronounced in the wealthiest parts of the country than in more
moderately well-off areas, in a deviation from the long-term trend of house
prices rising fastest in the wealthiest regions, Fitch Ratings says. This may
suggest that demand for houses is tailing off where prices are highest, or is
shifting from less affordable houses to more affordable apartments.
We compared the most recent transaction prices from research and consulting firm
BulwienGesa for 125 German cities with the four geographical categories we use
to assess probable default rates and foreclosure proceeds. This showed that
house prices in the wealthiest regions rose by 2% in 2011-2012. This was less
than the 3% increase in house prices in the second- and third-wealthiest
categories.
But apartment price rises have continued to be most pronounced in the wealthiest
category, up by 9.1% in 2012 from a year earlier - more than double the 4.4%
average across all four categories.
The four categories are based on a purchasing power index (PPI) that reflects
individuals' disposable income by Landkreis (an administrative district between
the federal states and municipalities). PPI categories group districts with
comparable purchasing power regardless of which state they are in. The PPI has
been a more reliable guide to differences in default rates and foreclosure
proceeds than other less granular geographical divisions. We use it to help
determine our residential mortgage loss assumptions by mapping borrowers onto
one of the four PPI categories (A, B1, B2, and C) and adjusting our base case
foreclosure frequency and quick sale adjustment assumptions accordingly.
Our analysis shows that price moves in the residential property market also
mirror the Landkreis-based PPI categorisation over the long term, with price
increases for apartments and houses in economically strong areas outpacing those
in weaker areas.
Cumulative house price rises since 1990 in the wealthiest A category cities
averaged 33.4%, higher than 31.6% in B1 and 21% in B2. For apartments, the
difference was more pronounced, with average prices in A category cities rising
by 42.2% - significantly higher than the 29.5% in the B1 and 16.2% in the B2
categories.
The divergence from the long-term trend is not the first time that house prices
in less wealthy areas have risen faster than those in wealthier areas. This also
happened in the first half of the 1990s, but was a separate phenomenon driven by
German reunification.
The movement of Germans from east to west ultimately caused demand, and
consequently prices, to fall in category C (the vast majority of C category
regions are in the former East Germany). Cumulatively since 1990 apartments in
the C category have lost on average 14.6% of their value. However, between
1992-1995, subsidy-driven investment in houses in the former East Germany, and a
desire by East Germans to own their own homes, caused house prices to rise
fastest in the C category, at 6.6% a year. This "eastern effect" was also seen
in the apartment market.