(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End February 2013 here LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report, with data as at end-February 2013. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under Fitch's global money market fund rating criteria. Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers. Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot. Contact: Alastair Sewell Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Richard Woodrow, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1388 Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA Managing Director +33 1 44 29 92 76 Gregory Fayvilevich Director +1 212 908 9151 Gwen Fink-Stone Associate Director +1 212 908 9128 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here U.S. Money Market Funds: Third-Quarter Review and Outlook (MMFs Conservative on Credit; Extend Maturities) here European Money Market Funds - Sector Update here 2013 Outlook: Global Money Market Funds here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.